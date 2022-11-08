Team Rota: Corban Irwin

Corban Irwin is the health promotions coordinator assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Rota, where he works to promote healthy habits and lifestyles within the Rota community.



“I get to interact with many different populations in the community,” he said. “I help coordinate health fairs, fitness challenges, classes, and sit on boards that help steer quality/health for the community.”



Similar to his daily duties, his work experience has been varied as well. Irwin, from a ranch in rural North Dakota, has worked with department of transportation on road construction, welder in oil fields, served as an academic advisor, and managed stores.



Pulling on his bachelor’s in exercise science with emphasis in health education from Grand Canyon University, Irwin enjoys that the Health Promotion team and himself are able to impact the Rota community.



“Our team is always striving to create new opportunities to promote health,” he said. “I also really enjoy that even though I am ‘promoting’ something, I am just here to help people better their lives (at no cost).”



It comes as no surprise that Irwin enjoys working out and fitness given his education and work experience.



“I am also a backpack collector and spend a lot of time researching and collecting rare/unique backpacks to aid in my travels,” he said.



Irwin describes the ease of traveling as one of his favorite parts about being stationed in Rota.



“I love to travel and being stationed here has been a dream come true for that,” he said. “I have am quickly approaching my 30th country visited and have no plans of slowing down.”



So whether you see Irwin at the pool handing out healthy snacks and talking sun safety or giving a presentation about health concerns in the community, he encourages anyone to stop by and say hi.



“I am very approachable and would love to help anyone along with their health journey.”

