Corban Irwin, health promotions coordinator assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Rota, poses for a photo in the hospital courtyard, Aug. 6, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2022 08:54
|Photo ID:
|7372113
|VIRIN:
|220806-N-RY670-1001
|Resolution:
|4667x3334
|Size:
|2.06 MB
|Location:
|ROTA, CADIZ, ES
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Team Rota: Corban Irwin, by PO2 John Owen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT