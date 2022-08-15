39th Surface Line Week Kicks Off in San Diego

SAN DIEGO – Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet (CNSP) kicked off the 39th Surface Line Week (SLW) Pacific competition at Naval Base San Diego, Aug. 15. This is the first time SLW will be held since the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The two-week competition highlights professional and athletic skills while enhancing camaraderie and team building across the Surface Force. About 2,000 Sailors, Marines, and Department of the Navy civilians are expected to participate.“This annual competition is more than just fun for our Surface Warriors. Surface Line Week provides an excellent opportunity for members of the Surface Warfare community to display their professional skills and receive tactical training,” said Lt. Cmdr. Nathan Neher, SLW’s project manager. SLW 2022 consists of 15 athletic and seven professional events, such as Damage Control Olympics, Marksmanship, Navigation Olympics, and Shiphandling. Activities will culminate with an awards ceremony, Friday, Aug. 26. Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Atlantic Fleet (CNSL) hosted a SLW August 15-26. The overall SLW winner will be recognized during the annual Surface Warrior Ball, Aug. 27. The Surface Fleet continues to drive toward a culture of excellence that focuses on building readiness and lethality in preparation for tomorrow’s high-end fight.

“Surface Line Week helps to instill toughness and trust in our Sailors as we build the foundation for our culture of excellence,” said Neher. “Every command has a competitive edge that they will bring to every SLW event, and even as the teams compete against each other, they receive mentorship and training that will be beneficial while at sea.” Participants are active duty, regularly assigned Navy Reserve or other military personnel, and government civilians formally attached to a Navy command. Commands earn points as they compete in the different events to determine large, medium, and small unit winners. CNSP will post highlights and updates on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/SLWPacific For more news from Naval Surface Forces, visit https://www.surfpac.navy.mil/ and www.dvidshub.net/unit/COMNAVSURFPAC.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.15.2022 Date Posted: 08.15.2022 12:39 Story ID: 427269 Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 39th Surface Line Week Kicks Off in San Diego, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.