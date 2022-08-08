Casing of the Colors: The Iron Eagles Prepare for Europe

FORT BLISS, Texas- On Aug. 4, 2022, the 1st Armored Division Combat Aviation Brigade (1AD CAB) held a colors casing ceremony signaling the commencement of their long-awaited rotation to Europe in support of Atlantic Resolve.



The casing of the colors is a time-honored ceremonial tradition dating back to the origins of the United States Army. Units brandished banners to rally troops on the battlefield and maintain cohesiveness in those times. Modern warfare no longer calls for a rallying point for multitudes of soldiers; instead, the colors, with combat streamers attached, now join their unit in formations during ceremonies to signify their presence during previous conflicts.



Today’s Army cases the colors, solidifying the movement of a garrison organization’s headquarters and that of its subordinate units to a forward operating station in a deployed environment. This ceremony symbolizes the organization's relocation from Fort Bliss, Texas, to the U.S. Army European Command (EUCOM) area of operations supporting Atlantic Resolve.



The Combat Aviation Brigade displayed the full array of their ceremonial might as soldiers, families, and leaders gathered to mark the occasion, in true 1st Armored Division fashion. 1AD CAB battalions also cased their colors in unison with the brigade, fulfilling their resolve to join the deployment and ensure its success.



Brig. Gen. James P. Isenhower III, commander of the 1st Armored Division, stood proud and optimistic as his opening remarks spoke to confidence now placed in his most lethal formation.



"Since February 2022, our Department of Defense deployed or extended over 20,000 additional forces to Europe in response to events in Ukraine. This formation joins more than 100,000 service members across Europe, including V Corps and the 1st Infantry Division, enabling multinational forces poised on NATO's eastern and southern flank, supporting NATO's combat credible deterrence and defense capability."



Isenhower knows the undertaking that he and the nation have asked the brigade to endure in the coming months. Yet his unwavering faith remains steadfast as one chapter closes and another opens on a distant shore.

"This Combat Aviation Brigade and its critical capabilities are a direct and visible contribution to a collective response that puts adversaries on notice and reminds them that the United States Army stands ready to provide options to combatant commanders by deploying anywhere."



The seasoned commander is no stranger to conflicts and fully understands the sheer amount of preparation and sacrifice required to embark on such a mission. Having answered the call in times past, Isenhower confirmed that, like those elite units that came before, the Iron Eagles would soar to new heights.



Isenhower reinforced to the brigade that their endeavors are met with gratitude and commitment on the home front, "I thank the Iron Eagle families for their support on the long and difficult road that is deployment preparation. Fort Bliss, 1st Armored Division, and the El Paso Community stand with you and will be here to support you during this deployment."



In his closing comments, Isenhower reminded the brigade of who they volunteered to be. He stated, "In America's Tank Division, our purpose is to provide our Army and our country a combat-ready force that cares for its people and accomplishes every mission, and if required, to fight and win our nation's wars. We wish you all safe travels, a successful mission, and a safe return. God speed. Iron Soldiers!"



Following Isenhower's footsteps, Col. John A. Morris III, commander of the Combat Aviation Brigade, assumed his place at the speaker's podium and delivered remarks that demonstrated his confidence in his formation.



Setting the stage for what was to come, Morris spoke on the significance of the nation's ninth aviation rotation to Europe. "Since 2014, the United States Army has deployed units to Europe to support Atlantic Resolve. This mission sees approximately 7,000 soldiers deployed to support bilateral, joint, and multinational training events across more than a dozen countries. So far, there have been eight rotations to Europe to support and partner with our friends and allies. We will be a part of the ninth."



Morris knows this rotation holds a special place in the history of the Combat Aviation Brigade, "Europe sets the perfect backdrop for the next chapter in our unit's legacy. We begin this next chapter as we deploy to the birthplace of our brigade. On Apr. 16, 1986, this Combat Aviation Brigade was born in Ansbach, Germany." The brigade's lineage will grow when the 1st Air Cavalry Brigade (1ACB), 1st Cavalry Division (1CD), transfers authority to the 1AD CAB in Sep. 2022. Morris said, "The Iron patch we all wear on our shoulders is a well-known symbol, both in Germany and throughout Europe. It symbolizes the power and spirit of the United States Army's premier fighting force, the First Armored Division. Our allies and partners know this, our advisories know this, and the world will know this upon completion of the Army's ninth Atlantic Resolve rotation."



Atlantic Resolve's purpose is to enhance interoperability – the ability of the U.S. Armed Forces to employ capabilities cooperatively with partnered nations; paramount to bolstering alliances and partnerships capable of meeting today's global security challenges.



"Five times, the nation called on this Combat Aviation Brigade to deploy to Combat. The Iron Eagles have answered the call, no matter the occasion or contingency mission worldwide. The Iron Will and Determination of the Soldiers and Troopers within this distinguished brigade were evident, just as they are today. That Iron Determination will be instrumental in managing the tyranny of distance we will face over the next nine months, operating in over 18 countries, covering a distance equivalent to that from Miami to Boston," said Morris.



Under the leadership of Col. Morris, the brigade will train relentlessly in austere conditions, achieving unprecedented feats during their time in Europe. Peak altitudes and unabated arctic temperatures will seek to test their resolve and "Iron Will" in ways 1AD CAB never imagined. Alongside allies and partners, the Iron Eagles will build confidence in their bonds of friendship and unified capabilities.



This rotation is the first time the 1AD CAB will fully deploy the brigade to Europe and the ninth for an aviation brigade for Atlantic Resolve. The brigade will align under the mission command of the 1st Infantry Division (1ID) Forward (Fwd.). The Iron Eagles will operate primarily out of Poland but will have a presence in other Atlantic Resolve partner nations, such as Latvia, Romania, and Germany.



Morris ended his remarks with tenacity, stating, "The next nine months will be as challenging as it is rewarding. From training with our Allies and Partners to forging new friendships across Europe. The Iron Eagle Combat Aviation Brigade is Ready. Ready to Train, Ready to Maintain, and if called upon, Ready for Combat!”



Atlantic Resolve is funded by the European Deterrence Initiative, which enables the U.S. to enhance deterrence, increase readiness and support NATO.



For media queries about Atlantic Resolve, email atlanticresolve@army.mil.



For more information about the 1st Armored Division, Combat Aviation Brigade, please contact Capt. William R. Stroud, Brigade Public Affairs Officer, at william.r.stroud16.mil@army.mil.

