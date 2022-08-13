New Louisville District Deputy Commander receives a fast-paced welcome

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Louisville District welcomed Maj. Guillermo Guandique as the new deputy commander June 16. The timing of his arrival coincided with numerous construction milestones and provided a quick start in his position. During his first few weeks as deputy commander, he participated in the groundbreaking of the vehicle maintenance facility at Fort Campbell and ribbon cutting ceremonies for the Submarine Battery Evaluation Center at NSWC Crane, VA Columbarium in Indianapolis and Multi-Use Helicopter Trainer at Fort Campbell.



Although this is Guandique’s first assignment with USACE, he previously visited Louisville District in April during the sexual assault awareness events.



“My first impression of Louisville District was of a professional organization with people who take things seriously while, at the same time, are personable and very welcoming,” said Guandique. “I was impressed and overwhelmed because it is a very large organization and learned that USACE does more than I ever knew.”



Guandique bases his leadership style on some key elements. His first point is to lead based upon the commander’s intent and help employees see what that future looks like. The second point is to empower employees and help them understand that they have the ability to make decisions that are aligned with our values, goals and mission. The final point is to show employees respect and value them as people and professionals.



“I am here to serve individuals and the organization so they can best accomplish the mission,” said Guandique. “That is how I define myself as a leader – as a servant to the organization.”



His prior assignment was at Schofield Barracks in Hawaii where he served as a division staff officer for the 25th Infantry Division then executive officer for the 29th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team.



“In every job I have learned something different,” said Guandique. “They taught me to not just solve problems but how to prevent problems.”

Guandique graduated the United States Military Academy with a Bachelor of Science in Systems Engineering. He returned nine years later as faculty member and tactical officer.



“It was like my second graduation because I made the change from the military as a job to the military as a profession,” said Guandique. “I professionalized myself in leading and developing other officers.”



Guandique has ties with Kentucky as a previous resident and graduate of Fort Knox High school. He is married with three children and has parents and a brother who also live in Kentucky. Ironically, he was influenced to become an engineering officer when he was watching river crossing and breaching operations during a visit to Fort Knox during a summer session at West Point.



When he has free time, Guandique and his wife enjoy a flight of beer at a local brewery or pub with his favorite meal being wheat ale and a good burger. He also spends time woodworking and golfing and considers himself good at grilling.



“I can grill steak and burgers, no problem,” said Guandique. “Chicken has been my nemesis.”

