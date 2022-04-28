U.S. Army Maj. Guillermo Guandique participates in Painting with Purpose during Sexual Assault Awareness month, April 28, 2022 in Louisville, Kentucky. Guandique began his assignment as deputy commander June 16, 2022. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Charles Delano)

Louisville District welcomes new deputy commander