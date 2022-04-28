Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Louisville District welcomes new deputy commander

    Louisville District welcomes new deputy commander

    USACE LOUISVILLE DISTRICT, KY, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2022

    Photo by Charles Delano 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville District

    U.S. Army Maj. Guillermo Guandique participates in Painting with Purpose during Sexual Assault Awareness month, April 28, 2022 in Louisville, Kentucky. Guandique began his assignment as deputy commander June 16, 2022. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Charles Delano)

    Date Posted: 08.13.2022 17:50
    Location: USACE LOUISVILLE DISTRICT, KY, US
    USACE
    Louisville District

