81st SBCT Commander Receives ESGR Seven Seals Award

Phil Sanders, Employee Support to the Guard and Reserve, Chair member for Washington State presents Col. Jim Perrin, commander of the 81st Stryker Brigade Combat Team with the ESGR Seven Seals Award for his support of the ESGR program on Aug. 10, 2022 at Camp Murray, Wash. The Seven Seals Award is the broadest and most inclusive award given by ESGR and is presented at the discretion of the State Chair or by ESGR senior leadership. The Seven Seals Award is presented in recognition of significant individual or organizational achievement, initiative, or support that promotes and supports the ESGR mission, to include the efforts of the more than 3,600 volunteers who carry out ESGR's mission across the Nation on a daily basis. (U.S. National Guard photo by Joseph Siemandel)

When members of the National Guard and Reserve prepare to mobilize for missions, the volunteers at the Employee Support of the Guard and Reserve, or ESGR, stand ready to ensure members and their employers understand their rights and responsibilities. However, ESGR can’t do it alone.



“Colonel Perrin has always been a tremendous support to our program and that is why we are presenting him with the ESGR Seven Seals award,” said Phil Sanders, state chair for ESGR in Washington.



On August 10, 2022, Col. Jim Perrin, commander of the 81st Stryker Brigade Combat Team was presented with the broadest and most inclusive award given by ESGR. The Seven Seals Award is presented in recognition of significant individual or organizational achievement, initiative, or support that promotes and supports the ESGR mission.



“I believe that ESGR is another important piece to the Guard experience,” said Perrin. “Taking care of our soldiers and their families as well as their employers is critical to the success of the organization.”

In 2021, Perrin had more than 1,100 members of the 81st Stryker Brigade Combat Team deploy to Poland and Ukraine as part of multiple training missions within the European Command. Prior to deployment Perrin ensured that soldiers knew their employment rights, working with ESGR to educate both employers and employees.



“We couldn’t do this without the help of the dedicated volunteers at the ESGR having our backs too,” said Perrin. “Anything we can do to help facilitate those meetings and conversations is very helpful.”