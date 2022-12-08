U.S. Pacific Fleet and University of Hawaii’s NROTC Partner on New Internship Program

PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (Aug. 12, 2022) U.S. Pacific Fleet (COMPACFLT) completed its first summer paid internship program with midshipmen from the University of Hawaii’s newly established Navy Reserve Officer Training Corps (NROTC).



The 2-month pilot program provided eleven midshipmen the opportunity to join the Pacific Fleet headquarters command as full staff members for the summer and gain broad experience in the naval services’ role in the Indo-Pacific.



The training also included embarking on various naval platforms, including overnight embarks aboard USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) and amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), and participating in a familiarization program with U.S. Marine Corps Forces Pacific (MARFORPAC) during Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2022.



Adm. Samuel Paparo, commander, COMPACFLT, explained the importance of creating the internship program.



“As U.S. Pacific Fleet, the Navy’s largest and most expansive Fleet is located in Oahu, we welcomed the opportunity work alongside the University of Hawaii NROTC to create the paid internship for the midshipmen during their first year of establishment,” said Paparo. “These midshipmen are receiving a world-class education and a vast experience working with the Navy’s oldest Fleet headquarters. The internship coincided with RIMPAC to provide the midshipmen real-world experience of integrating and familiarizing themselves with navies from 26-nations.”



Along with earning qualifications, completing ship simulators, and getting hands-on training aboard ships, like the guided-missile destroyer USS Daniel Inouye (DDG 118), students also completed group capstone projects on increasing amphibious lethality and contested logistics as they prepare for the upcoming semester.



“My favorite event was being able to use an MV-22 simulator, but my most memorable experience was talking to the chiefs on the Essex,” said Kealoha Yamaguchi, a midshipman assigned to University of Hawaii’s NROTC unit. “Learning about the chiefs’ experiences and knowledge, and what they want us, as future officers, to know going into the fleet. This opportunity has shown me that every aspect of the Navy and Marine Corps contributes to the overall success of the mission.”



The internship coordinators expressed appreciation to the support from commands around Oahu throughout the internship.



“My role is to bring together the stakeholders in this program to maximize the interns’ experience this summer,” said Katie Greenlee, COMPACFLT’s internship program coordinator. “The tremendous support from the NROTC unit, COMPACFLT staff, MARFORPAC, U.S. Third Fleet, USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72), USS Essex (LHD 2), Afloat Training Group Middle Pacific, and Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam created a very meaningful summer for everyone involved. It was exciting to see students’ perspectives expand as they went through the program and I look forward to keeping up with them as they finish their education and become officers.”



The internship program was open to students in the University of Hawaii NROTC unit who had completed 40 credit hours with a good academic standing.



University of Hawaii’s NROTC Unit was established in Aug. 2020 with the mission to develop midshipmen mentally, morally, and physically and to instill the Navy’s core values of honor, courage, and commitment to commission college graduates as naval officers.



To apply to the University of Hawaii’s NROTC program, visit

https://www.netc.navy.mil/Commands/Naval-Service-Training-Command/NROTC/Apply/.



For more news from Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, visit www.cpf.navy.mil and

https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/com-pf.

