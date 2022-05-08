NTAG San Antonio Hosts Training and Family Day

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - (August 5, 2022) Organizational strength is forged with personnel being trained to perform to the best of their ability. Adhering to that belief, Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) San Antonio hosted a Training Meeting and family day on the beautiful grounds of the Rio Guadalupe Resort in Texas’ history Country.





District members across the command’s coverage area made the journey to attend the all-hands training which covered several topics and approaches that will serve well with the ever-growing success of NTAG San Antonio. The session started with opening remarks from NTAG San Antonio Commanding Officer, CDR. Stephanie Simoni who thanked everyone for their hard work and recognized those efforts with the presentation of awards.





Further remarks were given by NTAG San Antonio’s Executive Officer, CDR Stacey O’Neal, Command Master Chief, CMDCM Samuel Bernal, and Command Chief Recruiter, NCCM Matthew Maduemesi. Like the CDR Simoni, each thanked everyone and proceeded to provide their expectations and unique styles of motivation.





Following remarks and awards, breakout sessions were held for training and planning purposes. Each session addressed how best to build on NTAG San Antonio’s success.





At the end of the sessions, lunch was served to all present. Both command members and their family members enjoyed the fellowship and could participate in activities such as cornhole, football, and a dunking booth.



NTAG San Antonio’s area of responsibility includes more than 30 Navy Recruiting Stations and Navy Officer Recruiting Stations spread throughout 144,000 square miles of Central and South Texas territory.



