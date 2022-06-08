Dale Hollow State Park Marina earns Clean Marina Award

Photo By Misty Cunningham | Another busy day at Dale Hollow State Park Marina as visitors come by walk ramp, and...... read more read more Photo By Misty Cunningham | Another busy day at Dale Hollow State Park Marina as visitors come by walk ramp, and boat ramp, to attend the Clean Marina Award dedication ceremony at Dale Hollow State Park Marina in Burkesville, Kentucky on Aug. 6, 2022. see less | View Image Page

BURKESVILLE, Ky. (Aug. 8, 2022)– The Dale Hollow State Park Marina was presented a ‘Clean Marina’ certification flag by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District during a ceremony held at the marina in Burkesville, Kentucky, on August 6.

The Dale Hollow State Park Marina signed their pledge on July 22, 2021. They had two years to meet the standards on the checklist but were able to meet those criteria on November 29, 2021, after only 4 months.

Lt. Col. Joseph Sahl, Nashville District commander, presented Dale Hollow State Park Marina General Manager Glen Stone with the Clean Marina Award certificate and a Commander’s Challenge Coin, for his exceptional leadership during the certification process.

Mid-Cumberland Area Operation Manager Terrell Stoves presented Stone with the Clean Marina flag, which was later raised at the Dale Hollow Start Park Marina parking lot flagpole.

“Less than ten percent of marinas within the Nashville District have achieved the Clean Marina designation. The Dale Hollow State Park Marina staff put great effort into achieving the necessary requirements and serve as a model for other marinas in the Cumberland River Basin wanting to achieve this accomplishment,” said Sahl.

Clean Marina Coordinator and Dale Hollow Park Ranger Sondra Carmen said the nationwide Clean Marina Program encourages boater education, better communication of existing laws, and increases coordination among agencies like the Tennessee Valley Authority and Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Resources.

The Clean Marina Program provides incentives for creative and proactive marina operators who meet the seven major categories of the program.

“We love this lake. Our team is one big family, and I’m very appreciative to have them here with me because I couldn’t have done all this without them,” said Stone.

Participants are required to earn a certain qualification percentage in sewage management, fuel management through oil and gas control, solid waste and petroleum recycling and disposal, vessel operation, maintenance and repair, marina sitting, design and maintenance, stormwater management and erosion control, and public education and water safety.

“We are privileged to have Dale Hollow State Park Marina to join in the certification as a Clean Marina on Dale Hollow Lake. Their exemplary action and commitment to pollution prevention and water resource protection is an example to others,” said Crystal Tingle, Dale Hollow Lake resource manager.

Dale Hollow State Park Marina exceeded the requirements and successfully earned 100% in five out of seven categories. The marina also added other environmentally friendly practices like replacing all standard lights with energy-efficient LED and adding a water safety video station.

The marina also reworked its trash collection and disposal for clean and easy accessibility for customers while eliminating the possibility of debris entering the lake.

“We commend the entire staff at Dale Hollow State Park Marina and the impact of what they’ve accomplished affects a much greater area than just their harbor,” said Stoves.

“Taking care of this waterway not only provides this marina with its livelihood, but it also provides a quality recreation experience for the community. Without that clean water, we don’t have either of those,” said Stoves.

The Clean Marina Program is a voluntary program implemented in 2004 by the Corps of Engineers and its watershed partners to promote environmentally responsible marina and boating practices.

Modeled after the Tennessee Valley Clean Marina Initiative, the program was established in support of the National Clean Boating Campaign.

There are currently 5 marinas certified as Clean Marinas within the Nashville District. Willow Grove and Sunset Marina are located on Dale Hollow Lake. There are some marinas still pending re-certification this fall, including Hendricks Creek.



Dale Hollow State Park Marina is owned by Equity Lifestyle, a division of Loggerhead Marina. To learn more about Dale Hollow State Park Marina, visit https://dhstateparkmarina.com/.



