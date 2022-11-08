What You Need to Know about Greenbury Point. Respect the Rules and Stay Safe!

ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Greenbury Point, located at the mouth of Severn River in Anne Arundel County, is Navy

property managed by Naval Support Activity (NSA) Annapolis as a mission-supportive natural resources conservation area. It also serves as a popular hiking destination for nature lovers, runners and dog walkers. While the installation keeps the conservation area open to the public, it is also critical to the NSA Annapolis mission and can close anytime without prior notification.



NSA Annapolis Commanding Officer Capt. Homer Denius advises visitors to keep safety in mind when planning to visit the conservation area.



“The first thing is safety,” said Denius. “I want to remind people that Carr Creek and Greenbury Point is a safety buffer zone for the rifle range. When the range is in use, we shut down the property to keep people safe and so that we don't accidentally hurt somebody.”



Greenbury Point is also used as an environmental mitigation area to relocate or replace any plant life that might have been cut down elsewhere during construction. The roads that many use recreationally are within the surface danger zone for the small arms and rifle range at NSA

Annapolis.



“Greenbury Point is a part of a naval installation and therefore is owned by the Navy”, said Denius. “What I’d like everyone to know is that it might be federal property, but it does not mean it’s public. We maintain the property to serve and support NSA Annapolis’s mission. Since we have the opportunity to open to the public, I would like everyone to respect the property, its cleanliness, and the rules that are in place.”



Greenbury Point offers several great recreational activities for visitors to use such as nature trails, picnic tables, fishing area, and an off-leash dog park. Additionally, visitors can recreate on the east and west access roads when the range is not operational or the area is being used for other training purposes.



"We realize that people like to walk, run or hike at Greenbury Point and sometimes it's an inconvenience when we close the area," said Denius. "In response, we successfully petitioned the Navy to allocate millions of dollars to expand the Quiet Waters Park area and allow more visitors to utilize it. Now, everyone can enjoy a beautiful 340 acre facility operated by the Anne Arundel Recreation and Parks.”



Greenbury Point constantly undergoes changes for improvements and upkeep. Recent improvements include replaced fencing and improved gates and signage to enhance public safety and control entry to the area when it is in use or after normal operating hours. A future project is being planned by NSA Annapolis to install a drop arm vehicle gate on Greenbury Point Road near the Nature Center to restrict vehicles when the area is closed for access.



“Greenbury Point serves as a training hub for the U.S. Naval Academy, so the conservation area is frequently closed to accommodate our future leaders’ mission requirements,” said Zoe Johnson, NSA Annapolis Community Planning Liaison Officer. “Some of their training includes field operations, navigation drills, and physical fitness.”



Additionally, according to Johnson, some of the conservation area covering approximately 240 acres is reserved for military recreational use for service members and families, installation personnel, alumni, and retirees.



“When we demolished the older facilities in the area, we converted the space for military and DoD civilian personnel recreational use,” said Johnson. “The marina, picnic grounds and guest cottages, currently being built, are for military and DoD civilian personnel use only.”



“The general public is open to use the walking trails and access roads, but we want people to be safe when they visit the area,” added Johnson. “We take additional safety measures when the area is in use, especially when the firearms range is operational. It is imperative that people refrain from climbing or walking around the gates and fences when the trails or roads are closed.”



The current operating hours, rules, and regulations for Greenbury Point:



HOURS OF OPERATION

● Greenbury Point Nature Trails: Unless otherwise posted, marked trails are open to the

general public between 5:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. (Nov. 1 – Feb 28) and 6:00 a.m. – 8:00

p.m. (March 1 – October 31).

● East and West Greenbury Point Tower Access Roads: Unless otherwise posted, the

gravel access roads are open to the general public between 6:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. (Nov. 1

– Feb 28) and 5:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. (March 1 – October 31). Access is prohibited when

the range is in use and security gates are closed. If gates are closed, do not enter.

● Nature Center: The Greenbury Point Nature Center is open to the general public on

Thursdays, 11 am to 3 pm, unless otherwise posted.

● Greenbury Point is subject to closure at any time without prior notification.



OPENING AND CLOSING INFORMATION

● Twitter @NSAAnnapolis



RULES AND REGULATIONS

● Follow all posted rules and directions as given by security personnel.

● Park in designated spaces only. Do not park on the grass. If you park illegally, you may

be ticketed or towed.

● No unauthorized access beyond closed gates is permitted.

● Pedestrian and bicycle travel is allowed on designated Walking Trails and the East and

West Tower Access Roads, unless otherwise posted.

● All dogs must be on a leash at ALL times. The leash should not be more than 10 feet in

length with one end secured to restrict the movement of the animal. Non-compliant dog

walkers may be asked to leave.

● Pet owners shall pick up and remove all pet waste.

● Leave wildlife, plants, and artifacts undisturbed so that others may enjoy them.

● Take litter home, or place in trash containers where provided. This includes pet waste.

● Do not walk near the shoreline bulkhead or dock boats along the shoreline.

● Be aware of hazards on the property such as ticks, stinging insects, and poisonous

plants.

● Mill Creek Marina is for the use of NSA Annapolis Moral Welfare and Recreation

slip-holders and guests only.

● The flying of drones is prohibited at all times.

● Weapons are prohibited. Federal law prohibits the possession of firearms or other

dangerous weapons.

● All persons and any property under their control are subject to administrative

Inspection.



For information on the Greenbury Point North Severn Management Plan, please contact the

Natural Resources Manager at 410-293-1027.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.11.2022 Date Posted: 08.11.2022 11:03 Story ID: 427028 Location: ANNAPOLIS, MD, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, What You Need to Know about Greenbury Point. Respect the Rules and Stay Safe!, by PO3 Oliver Serna, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.