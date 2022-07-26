Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    What You Need to Know about Greenbury Point. Respect the Rules and Stay Safe!

    What You Need to Know about Greenbury Point. Respect the Rules and Stay Safe!

    UNITED STATES

    07.26.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Oliver Serna 

    Naval District Washington

    ANNAPOLIS, Md. (July 4, 2022) - A view of a red milkweed beetle located on the west access road found at Greenbury Point. Visitors can recreate on the east and west access roads when the range is not operational or the area is being used for other training purposes. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Oliver Serna)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.26.2022
    Date Posted: 12.30.2022 10:48
    Photo ID: 7575995
    VIRIN: 220726-N-DD308-1019
    Resolution: 4282x2849
    Size: 1.66 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, What You Need to Know about Greenbury Point. Respect the Rules and Stay Safe!, by PO3 Oliver Serna, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Bug
    Leaf
    Greenbury Point
    Milkweed Beetle
    Access Road

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT