Marines on the Watefront: Taking Chances

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY HAMPTON ROADS, Va.— To some people, Cocoa, Florida is known for its high crime rates in the United States with approximately 1 in 89 Cocoa residents falling victim to violent crime, according to 2021 Neighborhood Scout statistics. This is where Cpl. Keante Sheffield, an administrative specialist with Fleet Marine Force, Atlantic, Marine Forces Command, Marine Forces Northern Command, grew up for most of his childhood in the early 2000s. Instead of playing at neighborhood parks or riding bikes with friends. Sheffield spent his adolescence behind locked doors and under his mother’s guard. His home offered a great amount of security but hindered him from taking chances and seeking new opportunities.



“I knew there was more to life than living in the security of my family,” Sheffield stated, “I needed change.” Sheffield graduated in the spring of 2019 and grew evermore impatient to leave his hometown; he needed a way out. The United States Marine Corps gave him the chance to escape the violent crime of Cocoa and discover a future career. Sheffield left for recruit training at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island in the fall of 2019.



Upon arrival, Sheffield reached a new confinement: the COVID-19 pandemic. Sheffield spent the beginning of his enlistment with travel restrictions and social distancing; these included increased spacing between sleeping racks, increased seating space while eating, and wearing masks. Sheffield was shocked by these sudden mandates, but adapted quickly. He was not only on a mission to serve his country in any circumstance, but to discover his future career.



After graduation from recruit training and his military occupational specialty school, Sheffield was transferred to his first duty station, Marine Forces Northern Command (MARFORCOM), Norfolk, Va. Due to COVID-19 regulations during that time, he was quarantined for 16 days in his barracks room and isolated from the outside, unable to interact with other Marines.



Sheffield heard multiple times on how personnel used quarantine to recover and relax. “The quarantine was rough, and I didn’t know what day I was going to be released,” Sheffield sighed, “but, I used it to my advantage and spent the days researching future career paths.”



This is when Sheffield came across the real estate business. He was drawn to this line of work because of building relationships with others, something he didn't have the opportunity to do during his upbringing. During quarantine he listened to podcasts and YouTube videos on the real estate business, and made a list of certifications he would need to obtain for this career path.



Sheffield attended a real estate seminar in downtown Norfolk, in February 2021. He knew this would be a great opportunity for this career path, but was nervous to start conversations with new people. Sheffield reminded himself that during his time at MARFORCOM he gained similar confidence from working with high-grade officers and real estate agents work interchangeably. “I've learned that everyone has wisdom to give,” he said, “Asking questions is necessary in the learning process, even if it may seem like a dumb question.”



Sheffield currently has two properties under his name and is working for a local real estate agency. Sheffield continues to learn from his mentors both in the USMC and at his second real estate job. Later this year Sheffield will be real estate agent certified, following his certification exam. Sheffield’s passion for real estate won't stop anytime soon and he plans to get involved in industrial real estate.



Sheffield continues to learn from others and thanks the Marine Corps for showing him that opportunities lie past comfort zones. “I don't plan on re-enlisting but the Marine Corps has given me a lot,” Sheffield said. He feels that he will be able to give more to his future family and career if his time was not diverted between the Marine Corps and the real estate business.



“I couldn't have discovered my passion for real estate if it wasn't for taking chances, using time wisely during the COVID-19 pandemic, and gaining confidence from the Marine Corps.” Sheffield added, “My advice to future Marines is to take chances and don't wait.”

