Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Two 405th AFSB BASOPS Maintenance employees recognized for 80 years combined service

    Two 405th AFSB BASOPS Maintenance employees recognized for 80 years combined service

    Photo By Cameron Porter | The director of Base Support Operations Maintenance, Stephanie Kramer, presents...... read more read more

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    08.11.2022

    Story by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    GRAFENWOEHR, Germany – The director of Base Support Operations Maintenance, Stephanie Kramer, presented 40-year length of service certificates to Sabine Diener and Herbert Albersdorfer at the BASOPS Maintenance headquarters in Grafenwoehr, Aug. 10.

    Both achieving 40 years of service with the U.S. Army, Diener and Albersdorfer are German local national employees at BASOPS Maintenance. Diener is a purchasing agent, and she also represents the unit as its head works council member at U.S. Army Europe and Africa. Albersdorfer is a BASOPS Maintenance supply clerk and works council member at the local level.

    Diener and Albersdorfer also received certificates of recognition from the State of Bavaria for their 40 years of employment with the Army, presented to them by Kramer.

    As a field operating activity under the 405th Army Field Support Brigade, BASOPS Maintenance provides equipment maintenance support to all garrison community organizations and activities in Germany. It provides consolidated material maintenance support for base support operations equipment and mechanical safety inspections for privately owned vehicles. It performs automotive maintenance on a fleet of garrison support vehicles to include special purpose and armored vehicles, fire and rescue, snow and ice removal and construction equipment such as scoop loaders, excavators, scrapers, road graders, tractors, rollers, and more.

    The 405th AFSB’s BASOPS Maintenance activity also manages a special apprenticeship program that has proven to be quite successful as an alternative way to attract new employees. The program allows apprentices to learn as they go, gaining critical on-the-job experience. Currently the BASOPS Maintenance apprenticeship program is only available in the U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria area of responsibility. To find out more about the program, call DSN 314-526-3801 or commercial +49-9641-70-526-3801.

    The 405th AFSB is assigned to U.S. Army Sustainment Command and under the operational control of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, U.S. Army Europe and Africa. The brigade is headquartered in Kaiserslautern, Germany, and provides materiel enterprise support to U.S. Forces throughout Europe and Africa – providing theater sustainment logistics; synchronizing acquisition, logistics and technology; and leveraging the U.S. Army Materiel Command materiel enterprise to support joint forces. For more information on the 405th AFSB, visit the official website at www.afsbeurope.army.mil and the official Facebook site at www.facebook.com/405thAFSB.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.11.2022
    Date Posted: 08.11.2022 03:51
    Story ID: 427002
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Two 405th AFSB BASOPS Maintenance employees recognized for 80 years combined service, by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Two 405th AFSB BASOPS Maintenance employees recognized for 80 years combined service

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    PeopleFirst
    target_news_europe
    SupportTheWarrior
    OperationalizeAMC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT