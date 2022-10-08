Civil Air Patrol undergoes training

Photo By Staff Sgt. Grace Nichols | Misawa Civil Air Patrol Cadet (CAP) Cadet Airman Basic Jayden Rangel learns about...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Grace Nichols | Misawa Civil Air Patrol Cadet (CAP) Cadet Airman Basic Jayden Rangel learns about radio communication during a CAP training event at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 22, 2022. The events simulated several aspects of pilot training, from aircraft familiarity to water survival training; this broad range of activities helped cadets see what life is like on an operational military installation. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Grace Nichols) see less | View Image Page

Misawa Air Base, Japan – Civil Air Patrol (CAP) cadets from Misawa Air Base, Japan and Yokota Air Base, Japan, underwent technical and hands-on training at Misawa Air Base July 20 through 22.



The purpose of the visit was to expand upon the training from the group's last visit to Yokota Air Base where the cadets underwent orientation flights.



“This is my first big CAP event. I joined because I saw the Facebook posts about their Yokota trip.” said Misawa CAP Cadet Airman Basic Jayden Rangel. “It’s been great to be a part of, and the people are really nice.”



CAP — a Total Force partner and auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force — was founded Dec. 1, 1941 to mobilize the nation's civilian aviation resources for national defense service.



CAP still carries out emergency service missions when needed — in the air and on the ground.



All events at Misawa AB simulated several aspects of pilot training, from aircraft familiarity to water survival training; this broad range of activities helped cadets learn what life is like on an operational military installation.



“I asked the different units on base ‘What can we do in three days to give the cadets the mindset of a pilot?’,” said Tech. Sgt. James Chorn, CAP senior member. “How will you be resilient and pull yourself through; rely on your gear, training and on yourself? I think it's a good lesson for young kids to learn how to be resilient.”



In order to teach the cadets these lessons, Chorn and the other senior members, with help from subject matter experts, launched a three-day course.



Day one focused on the cadets meeting the command team and receiving briefs on airspace operations intelligence. This included local mission priorities and understanding the impact of the Pacific Air Force. They also met with members of the PACAF F-16 Demo Team, who demonstrated and explained aircraft operations to the cadets.



Day two took the cadets out on the flightline to learn about maintenance operations and how the 35th Fighter Wing sustains combat airpower. They met with maintenance Airmen who explained the process of launching an aircraft. They also explored engine shop operations and visited a local museum to learn about aircraft history.



Finally, day three put their knowledge to the test with search and rescue survival training. After gear familiarization, 35th Operations Support Squadron Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape members took the cadets out onto the water at the base beach and taught them how to survive if they had to eject from an aircraft.



“Teamwork really does make the dream work; we've had to work as a team to build and fit together,” said a Yokota CAP Senior Airman Cadet. “I think my favorite part is spending time with my fellow cadets. Especially when we're eating or driving here; it didn't feel like eight hours – It’s been an amazing experience.”



To learn more about Civil Air Patrol or to volunteer, visit www.gocivilairpatrol.com