Exchange Shoppers Maximize Military Community Support with MILITARY STAR

DALLAS – When Army & Air Force Exchange Service shoppers use their MILITARY STAR® card, the benefit goes far beyond their own wallets.



Cardholders earn rewards points and enjoy everyday discounts on food and fuel, but also help make their communities stronger. When shoppers use MILITARY STAR, PXs and BXs avoid costly bank transaction fees—savings that totaled $20 million in 2021. These savings increase Exchange earnings, 100% of which are re-invested in military communities through support of critical Quality-of-Life programs and capital improvements.



Exchange shoppers generated $205 million in 2021 for these programs and $3.5 billion in the last 10 years, improving the lives of Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families.



“Using MILITARY STAR has a positive ripple effect,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “Just like shopping at the Exchange, it’s a way to save money and strengthen our communities at the same time.”



The MILITARY STAR card, available exclusively to service members, retirees, Veterans, military dependents and Department of Defense civilians, is accepted at all Army & Air Force Exchange Service, Navy Exchange Service Command, Marine Corps Exchange, Coast Guard Exchange and Defense Commissary Agency stores. Combined, these organizations saved $30.8 million in transaction fees with MILITARY STAR in 2021.



Other benefits of the card include:

• 10% discount on all first-day purchases for new cardholders.

• 10% off at participating Exchange restaurants.

• 5 cents off every gallon of gas at Exchange fuel locations and select Navy Exchange and Marine Corps Exchange locations

• Rewards points earned on purchases.

• No late, annual or over-limit fees.

• Same low APR for all cardholders, regardless of credit score.

• Reduced-interest deployment plan with no payments required for eligible customers.



For more information or to apply for a MILITARY STAR card, visit MyECP.com.



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 54th-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $3.4 billion in earnings for critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.



