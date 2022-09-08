New cadets receive praise, cheer during March Back, complete CBT

Family, friends and West Point community members filled the streets from Washington Gate to the end of Washington Road as more than 1,200 Class of 2026 cadets marched about 12 miles, known as March Back, from Lake Frederick to the academyʼs central area marking an end to Cadet Basic Training (Beast) on Monday at the West Point.



“It feels great to be able to go through this transformation with our whole platoon,ˮ New Cadet Evan Sawyer said. “I’ve formed a lot of bonds in the past six weeks that I otherwise never would have formed had I not enrolled in West Point. We have cadets here from all across the country and we’ve come together to endure CBT and really leaned on each other to be successful.ˮ



The new cadets awoke with staff and faculty before dawn to prepare for the trek ahead. During the March Back, U.S. Military Academy graduates joined the march to pump up and encourage the new cadets as they hit small milestones, mile by mile.



Among the USMA graduates was NASA Astronaut Andrew Morgan, motivating and inspiring his son New Cadet Daniel Morgan, during the march. Morgan also reflected on his experience as a cadet marching through Washington Gate 28 years ago.



“When I got off the bus and I saw the hillside covered with the red lights of the new cadets at Lake Frederick, it reminded me of what it looked like when I did this in 1994. It was just an incredible sight,ˮ Morgan said. “For me, it was like looking back at the Earth from space. It was that touching of a moment to be connected through these generations and I wanted to impress that upon the cadets that I marched with to include my sonʼs platoon.ˮ



After passing through Washington Gate, the new cadets merged with the West Point Band, marching ceremoniously through the post as family, friends and West Point community members held celebratory signs, cheered and applauded the new cadets.



New Cadet Molly Webber was thrilled to accomplish her first significant milestone at West Point. However, she felt greater delight in reaching this level of success with the new friends she made during Beast.



“It feels great. I feel a great sense of pride in the camaraderie we’ve all built as a team within the past six weeks,ˮ Webber said. “Weʼve accomplished a lot together and Iʼm happy that I have a whole new family here at West Point now.ˮ



New Cadet Phillip Tulley shared the same sentiments as Webber but added how fulfilling it was to grow mentally and physically with his friends throughout Beast.



“It feels great to come to the conclusion of CBT. It feels like everybody here has accomplished so much,ˮ Tulley concluded. “I mean, these guys have done incredible things that they bet theyʼve never wouldʼve thought of doing. I know I have personally accomplished so much more than Iʼve ever dreamed. To conclude all of this with everybody cheering is something I'll always remember.ˮ

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.09.2022 Date Posted: 08.10.2022 Story ID: 426930 Location: WEST POINT, NY, US