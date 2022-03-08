Deer Park Native Earns Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal

NAVY RECRUITING STATION SOUTHEAST SAN ANTONIO - (August 3, 2022) Chief Fire Controlman Christopher R. Johnson from Deer Park, Texas, earned a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal for professional achievement while serving as Division Seven Warrior Challenge Program Scout for Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) San Antonio from October 2019 to August 2022. NTAG San Antonio’s Commanding Officer, CDR. Stephanie Simoni presented the award with command members present in support of Johnson.



While serving with NTAG San Antonio, Johnson trained and mentored 19 Warrior Challenge Program cadets, which resulted in contracts for each. Additionally, Johnson served as a physical fitness lead for the 57 Future Sailors in the Delayed Entry Program which prepares the members for the rigors of recruit training.



Johnson was recognized for his impressive efforts which contributed to the command’s mission and played a significant role in the command attaining Bronze and Gold Recruiting “R” awards in 202. In addition to accolades received, it was mentioned that Johnson’s exceptional professionalism, unrelenting perseverance, and loyal devotion to duty reflected credit upon him and were in keeping with the highest traditions of the United States Naval service.



In closing, Johnson reflected on his time with NTAG San Antonio. “I had a good time here,” said Johnson. “The tour was both interesting and challenging in ways I didn’t expect, but my time here allowed me to grow and learn a lot about myself.”



NTAG San Antonio’s area of responsibility includes more than 30 Navy Recruiting Stations and Navy Officer Recruiting Stations spread throughout 144,000 square miles of Central and South Texas territory.



