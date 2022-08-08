Northern Strike 22-2 Provides a New Training Environment to the Marine Air Wing Support Squadron 471

Photo By Sgt. Drake Chandler | Cpl. Mitchell Leffler, Marine Air Group 41, Marine Air Wing Support Squadron 471...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Drake Chandler | Cpl. Mitchell Leffler, Marine Air Group 41, Marine Air Wing Support Squadron 471 Detachment Bravo puts together a water filtration system at Exercise Northern Strike 22 in Grayling, Mich. on Aug. 4, 2022. Northern Strike is serving as a testing ground for the Marine Corp expeditionary readiness. Concepts proven here will be documented and implemented across the force. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Drake Chandler) see less | View Image Page

Many people across the world understand the convenience of how easy it is to obtain water. But when service members are out in the field, Marine Air Group 41, Marine Air Wing Support Squadron 471 Detachment Bravo, use their equipment to produce fresh water at Northern Strike 22-2 in Grayling, Mich., on Aug. 4, 2022.



“Our role here at Northern Strike is to be able to provide joint operations in the form of potable water,” says U.S. Marine Staff Sgt. Kyle Douglas, Water Support Technician Operations Chief of the MWSS 471.



The water filtration system assigned to the MWSS 471 creates clean and drinkable water from any water source. Approximately 7,400 service members have come to Exercise Northern Strike 22-2 and the MWSS 471 has the capability to serve all of them. Northern Strike fully integrates new operational warfighting initiatives to include the joint warfighting concept and the joint concept for contested logistics. “The Marines understand this more than they did before because they usually are only able to actually just purify the water at their home site and then dump it on the ground. This here, they know that there are Soldiers and Airmen out in the fields right now needing this water. So that brings a more realistic training value to them.”



Douglas explains the Tactical Water Purification System (TWPS) is what takes a water source, such as a lake, and cleans the water to be “without any impurities or pesticides.” Over a several step process, the TWPS removes any solid materials from the water, tests the acidic level, and kills bacteria.



“A lot of Marines like to brag that our TWPS water is better than bottled water.” Parts per million is the standard unit of measurement to determine the toxins in water. Bottled water is on average 100 to 200 parts per million while the TWPS produces water with approximately 0.8 parts per million.



The water their unit provides not only serves as water to drink, but goes into other forms of hygiene such as portable showers. Northern Strike provides the operational and developmental framework required to fully integrate this into joint, all-domain training. Douglas also speaks on what Northern Strike provides for his Marines. “It’s able to actually give them ‘I provided water’ to a unit that’s actually out in the fight, providing rounds down range to protect our nation. Those Marines really get that actual true realistic training. They know there is a lifeline that is providing to other units.”



With Northern Strike providing units with a place to train and test their ability to rapidly deploy, set the theater, and provide timely support, Douglas ends by saying “It would be way more beneficial for our unit to come up to Northern Strike every year.”