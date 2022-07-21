USNS Medgar Evers Completes Afloat Team Training

Photo By Hendrick Dickson | NORFOLK, Virginia (July 22, 2022) Military Sealift Command (MSC) Afloat Team Training...... read more read more Photo By Hendrick Dickson | NORFOLK, Virginia (July 22, 2022) Military Sealift Command (MSC) Afloat Team Training Member Tim Thomson instructs the nozzleman of a fire team aboard USNS Medgar Evers (T-AKE 13) during a main space fire drill July 22. Medgar Evers recently completed Afloat Tailored Team Training in preparation for upcoming operations. (Photo by Hendrick Dickson/Released). see less | View Image Page

The crew aboard the Military Sealift Command (MSC) dry cargo ammunition ship USNS Medgar Evers (T-AKE 13) completed Afloat Team Tailored Training July 22 honing their damage control (DC) responses.



The training included; Chemical, Biological and Radiological Defense (CBRD) classes, Abandon Ship Drills, Main Space Fire Drills and other practical and scenario-driven damage control events.



“The goal is to feel confident and comfortable with all the different damage control scenarios we may come across,” said Capt. Zachary Daniels, Ship’s Master for Medgar Evers. “We want to know whatever emergency comes up, whether it’s DC, CBRD, firefighting or any other type of damage control scenario we’re able to respond appropriately.”



Earlier this year, Medgar Evers completed a shipyard availability for overhaul/dry-docking. They recently began their Shipboard Qualification Trials (SQTs) in preparation for upcoming operations. The crew has undergone somewhat of a turnover, so this training gave them the opportunity to strengthen their team dynamic.



“Coming out of the shipyard we retained a lot of crewmembers, but we have some new people too. So part of this is just getting us back in the habit, brushing the dust off and learning to work with new team members, and learning to work together so everyone will know their role during an emergency,” said Daniels.



MSC’s Afloat Training Team consists of former and current Civil Service Mariners (CIVMARs) who are familiar with shipboard operations. They also know how critical MSC is to maintaining operability across the wide-ranging military spectrum.



“I like to remind them when we’re out doing trainings that while they are civilian mariners, they’re not working for the commercial sector,” said MSC Afloat Training Team Instructor Mario Majors. “When they’re underway on these ships and conducting operations, they’re working for the Department of the Navy. They’re supporting the operating fleet, and they provide a vital service. If they become mission ineffective, the fleet will not be able to carry out their mission. They need to be able to keep the ship afloat so the fleet can carry out its mission.”