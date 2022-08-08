Close Combat Lethality Task Force hosts Artificial Intelligence for Small Unit Maneuver working group

The Department of Defense Close Combat Lethality Task Force hosted the Artificial Intelligence for Small Unit Maneuver working group July 27 - 28, Fort Benning, Georgia.



The purpose of the AISUM working group was to establish a joint artificial intelligence community of interest to identify capability gaps, review existing AI initiatives, and synchronize AI focus areas to improve lethality across DOD, and specifically, U.S. Army, U.S. Marine Corps, and special operations close combat small-unit formations.



Participants included academic experts, representatives from the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering, Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office, and operational end-users from the U.S. Army, U.S. Marine Corps, and U.S. Special Operations Command communities, each possessing a unique skill set on how to leverage AI for their specific missions.



“We are transforming the joint force by integrating next-generation technologies and war-fighting concepts,” said Col. Shannon Nielsen, director, CCLTF. [This] enhances our ability to compete globally, deter adversaries, and win on all-domain battlefields at the small-unit level.”

During the working group, participants discussed current and future AI initiatives and opportunities to synchronize AISUM efforts to gain technological and resourcing efficiencies.



The AISUM working group will continue to meet monthly with members of the joint AI community of interest to identify, prioritize, and advocate AI programs and DOD investment strategies to improve close-combat lethality for small-unit maneuver.

