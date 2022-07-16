Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Team Shaw Tigers deploy downrange

    Team Shaw Tigers deploy downrange

    Photo By Senior Airman Madeline Herzog | U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 79th Fighter Generation Squadron step to a...... read more read more

    SHAW AFB, SC, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2022

    Story by Staff Sgt. Jacob Gutierrez 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, S.C. – Team Shaw Airmen assigned to the 79th Fighter Squadron and 79th Fighter Generation Squadron safely deployed to Prince Sultan Air Base, Saudi Arabia between July 16-19.

    During the deployment, the 79th “Tigers” will project combat airpower in support of theater plans and operations and work to sustain and defend joint forces.

    "Team Shaw Airmen have demonstrated through exercises and training that they are ready to arrive downrange, deliver combat airpower and execute air tasking orders in a mission of imperative national, regional and global importance," said Col. Kristoffer Smith, 20th Fighter Wing commander. "Without a doubt, our team will be critical to strengthen interoperability with our international allies and enduring partners in the region, and to continue to deter aggressor threats in a dynamic battle landscape."

    Daily, advanced, realistic training opportunities stateside have allowed for the Tigers to ensure combat readiness and sharpen tactical proficiency, skills necessary to maintain a ready force capable of ensuring the collective defense in all domains.

    "The Tigers are ready to take flight, deliver dominant coalition airpower through a multi-capable airframe and integrate and train with our international partners to address and deter threats to regional security," said Lt. Col. Lawson Cass, 79th Fighter Squadron commander.

    This deployment is only a small footprint of the ready force that Shaw maintains. The rest of our forces remain at Shaw to continue strengthening abilities in line with the National Defense Strategy, building concepts to become more agile, more strategic, and more resilient.

    "I want to thank the hardworking teams that spent countless hours in preparation to safely deploy our Airmen," said Smith. "It’s the support provided by families, friends and communities that help build our team or resilient Airmen who are prepared to deploy at a moment's notice."

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2022
    Date Posted: 08.08.2022 09:34
    Story ID: 426753
    Location: SHAW AFB, SC, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Shaw Tigers deploy downrange, by SSgt Jacob Gutierrez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Team Shaw Tigers deploy downrange
    Team Shaw Tigers deploy downrange
    Team Shaw Tigers deploy downrange
    Team Shaw Tigers deploy downrange
    Team Shaw Tigers deploy downrange
    Team Shaw Tigers deploy downrange
    Team Shaw Tigers deploy downrange
    Team Shaw Tigers deploy downrange
    Team Shaw Tigers deploy downrange
    Team Shaw Tigers deploy downrange
    Team Shaw Tigers deploy downrange
    Team Shaw Tigers deploy downrange

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Shaw AFB
    Tigers
    20FW
    79FS
    378AEW
    79FGS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT