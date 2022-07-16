Team Shaw Tigers deploy downrange

SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, S.C. – Team Shaw Airmen assigned to the 79th Fighter Squadron and 79th Fighter Generation Squadron safely deployed to Prince Sultan Air Base, Saudi Arabia between July 16-19.



During the deployment, the 79th “Tigers” will project combat airpower in support of theater plans and operations and work to sustain and defend joint forces.



"Team Shaw Airmen have demonstrated through exercises and training that they are ready to arrive downrange, deliver combat airpower and execute air tasking orders in a mission of imperative national, regional and global importance," said Col. Kristoffer Smith, 20th Fighter Wing commander. "Without a doubt, our team will be critical to strengthen interoperability with our international allies and enduring partners in the region, and to continue to deter aggressor threats in a dynamic battle landscape."



Daily, advanced, realistic training opportunities stateside have allowed for the Tigers to ensure combat readiness and sharpen tactical proficiency, skills necessary to maintain a ready force capable of ensuring the collective defense in all domains.



"The Tigers are ready to take flight, deliver dominant coalition airpower through a multi-capable airframe and integrate and train with our international partners to address and deter threats to regional security," said Lt. Col. Lawson Cass, 79th Fighter Squadron commander.



This deployment is only a small footprint of the ready force that Shaw maintains. The rest of our forces remain at Shaw to continue strengthening abilities in line with the National Defense Strategy, building concepts to become more agile, more strategic, and more resilient.



"I want to thank the hardworking teams that spent countless hours in preparation to safely deploy our Airmen," said Smith. "It’s the support provided by families, friends and communities that help build our team or resilient Airmen who are prepared to deploy at a moment's notice."

