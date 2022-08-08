405th AFSB commander passes brigade colors to new command sergeant major

Courtesy Photo | The 405th Army Field Support Brigade commander, Col. Crystal Hills, passes the brigade...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The 405th Army Field Support Brigade commander, Col. Crystal Hills, passes the brigade colors to Command Sgt. Maj. Terrell Brisentine during his assumption of responsibility ceremony Aug. 4 at Armstrong’s Club, Vogelweh, in Kaiserslautern, Germany. The passing of the unit colors to Brisentine symbolizes the exact moment he became the command sergeant major of the 405th AFSB. (Photo by Elisabeth Paqué) see less | View Image Page

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany – The 405th Army Field Support Brigade welcomed its new command sergeant major during an assumption of responsibility ceremony Aug. 4 at Armstrong’s Club, Vogelweh, in Kaiserslautern.



The exact moment Command Sgt. Maj. Terrell Brisentine officially became the command sergeant major of the 405th AFSB was symbolized by Col. Crystal Hills’ action as she passed the brigade colors to him.



“Sergeant Major Brisentine – welcome to the team,” said Hills during the ceremony. “You hit the ground running. Two days in and you’re ready to roll. This is the attitude that gives me hype – that gets me excited – so I’m very happy to have you join us.”



Hills said the 405th AFSB’s Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 mission is one of the primary centers of gravity for U.S. Army Europe and Africa right now.



“We are ready for this challenge, and there’s nothing that we can’t handle as a team,” Hills said to Brisentine, “so welcome. Let’s take this brigade to the next level. Support the Warrior.”



“I look forward to getting out and seeing the team, seeing them in action and getting familiar with everybody in the organization,” said Brisentine during the ceremony. “Remember I’m here for you, and I’ll do my best to support you.”



Brisentine’s last assignment was command sergeant major of the 725th Brigade Support Battalion (Airborne), 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 11th Airborne Division at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska.



Brisentine, who enlisted in the U.S. Army Reserve in January 1989 as a wheeled vehicle operator, is from Corinth, Mississippi. He served five years in the Army Reserve before transitioning to active service in February 1994.



He has served in every enlisted leadership position ranging from squad leader to first sergeant. He has completed numerous combat tours in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom. He has led Soldiers in combat as a squad leader, platoon sergeant, and first sergeant.



His military training includes U.S. Army Airborne School, Jump Master Course, Air Assault Course, Pathfinder Course, Primary, Basic and Advanced Noncommissioned Officer’s Course, Battle Staff, Master Resiliency Training Course, Basic Instructor Training Course, and the U.S. Army Sergeants Major Academy, Class 67.



He currently holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Excelsior College in Albany, New York, and his awards and decorations include two Meritorious Unit Citations, the Combat Action Badge, three Bronze Stars, the Defense Meritorious Service Medal, four Meritorious Service Medals, eight Army Commendation Medals, seven Army Achievement Medals, the NATO Medal, the Master Parachutist Badge, the Air Assault Badge, the Pathfinder Badge, and the Polish and German Parachutist Badges. Brisentine is also a member of the Staff Sergeant Audie Murphy Club.



The 405th AFSB is assigned to U.S. Army Sustainment Command and under the operational control of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, U.S. Army Europe and Africa. The brigade is headquartered in Kaiserslautern, Germany, and provides materiel enterprise support to U.S. Forces throughout Europe and Africa – providing theater sustainment logistics; synchronizing acquisition, logistics and technology; and leveraging U.S. Army Materiel Command’s materiel enterprise to support joint forces. For more information on the 405th AFSB, visit the official website and the official Facebook site.