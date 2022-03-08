LA District promotes security programs during Antiterrorism Awareness Month

Photo By Robert DeDeaux | PHOENIX – U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District Security Specialist...... read more read more Photo By Robert DeDeaux | PHOENIX – U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District Security Specialist Shane Bush inspects government vehicles during a review of the Corps vehicle fleet Aug. 3 at the Phoenix area office covered parking area. The Phoenix area office is responsible for more than 15 government vehicles. Bush provides recommendations to Corps leadership and building managers on the best security procedures to prevent crime. He has served for more than 35 years in various positions – as a Soldier, a private contractor and an Army civilian. (Photo by Robert DeDeaux, Los Angeles District PAO) see less | View Image Page

PHOENIX – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District Security Team describes the purpose of organizational security programs during an inspection of federally leased property Aug. 3 near the Phoenix Area Office.

The district promotes security programs and education as it recognizes August as Antiterrorism Awareness Month.

“The key to successfully protecting USACE assets is to have the right people doing the right things, which includes facility managers and senior leaders,” said Shane Bush, a district security specialist based in Phoenix. “The security teams are there to facilitate protection, including training and exercises. One of the biggest challenges is getting people to understand the importance of the security division.”

The district’s security division establishes and recommends programs and procedures designed to protect employees, critical infrastructure, mission-essential assets, and controlled and classified defense information. The security team accomplishes these tasks through a process called Integrated Protection.

“Integrated Protection comprise operational protection, law enforcement functions, and intelligence and security countermeasures,” said Paul Drew, a district security specialist with more than 21 years in the security field.

Security programs are a large part of the Army’s protection process.

“A robust security program is important as it improves systems and procedures by providing solutions that are tailored to meet the organization’s requirements while enhancing mission capabilities,” said Bush, a former Soldier and security contractor. “I enjoy helping solve problems and teaching. Every project is different, and it is great to be involved in the process of Building Strong.”

The Army has implemented a number or programs and websites designed to educate and inform the public of the growing safety risks. The iWATCH program provides a list of antiterrorism awareness resources for service members and civilian employees to identify and report suspicious activity. The Army’s iSALUTE site allows employees and their families to report threat incidents, extremist behavioral indicators and other security matters.

In a previous interview, the district’s antiterrorism officer and chief of security and waw enforcement, Glen Tucker, said individuals can also report suspicious activity to the Joint Regional Intelligence Center by visiting www.jric.org or calling 562-345-1100 or 888-705-JRIC (5742). As always, in an emergency, please call 911.