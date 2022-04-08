USS Frank Cable Visits Visakhapatnam, India

The Emory S. Land-class submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40) hosted several engagements with Indian Navy partners and outreach events during a scheduled port visit in Visakhapatnam, India, Aug. 1-4, 2022.



Frank Cable hosted discussions with Indian naval officers on the submarine tender’s expeditionary repair, rearm, and resupply capabilities and efforts to support improved platform interoperability. Additionally, Frank Cable provided a tour for local print media outlets and conducted an exchange between students of the English Access Microscholarship Program and U.S. Navy female leaders onboard, both officer and enlisted. Access is a program focused on English language learning for female university students.



“This visit reflects the strength and commitment of our relationship with the Indian Navy,” said Capt. John Frye, Frank Cable’s commanding officer. “It also advances cooperation and interoperability between our Navies, as professional engagements as these allow us to learn from each other.”



Frank Cable also hosted a bilateral dinner onboard the ship. Attendees included 29 guests from various subordinate commands of the Indian Navy Eastern Naval Command and representatives from the U.S. Embassy in New Delhi and U.S. Consulate in Hyderabad.



"It was an honor to host the bilateral dinner onboard our ship," said Frye. "Our visit contributed to providing additional options for supporting submarines and surface combatants in the Pacific theater, and we enjoyed the opportunity to present our submarine tender's unique expeditionary capabilities and reinforce our strong relationship with the Indian Navy.”



The visit to the eastern Indian city also allowed the ship’s crew opportunities to participate in multiple community outreach events. Sailors played sports with the children at the Ken Foundation Government Children Home for Boys and participated in a tree planting ceremony with female cadets of the National Cadet Corps at Andrha University.



Frank Cable is currently on patrol conducting expeditionary maintenance and logistics in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific.



