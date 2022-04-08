Faces of MCIPAC: Meet Maj. Phillip Tate

Photo By Lance Cpl. Jonathan Beauchamp | U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Phillip Tate, the company commander of Bravo Company,...... read more read more Photo By Lance Cpl. Jonathan Beauchamp | U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Phillip Tate, the company commander of Bravo Company, Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Installations Pacific, speaks with a Marine on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, June 9, 2022. Tate, who assumed command of Bravo Co. on May 25, has been in the Marine Corps for 16 years and strives to lead his company to the highest standards of the Marine Corps. Tate also prioritizes knowing his Marines and understanding their needs, leading to mission success. (U.S. Marine Corps photo illustration by Lance Cpl. Jonathan Beauchamp) see less | View Image Page

CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, Japan – “To be a leader you have to get buy-in from other individuals to achieve a common goal, a purpose, or a mission,” said U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Phillip Tate, the company commander of Bravo Company, Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Installations Pacific. “Leadership is about finding avenues for success by leading in ways Marines not only follow but desire to follow.”







Tate was born and raised in Huntsville, Alabama, where he grew up with a large military presence. During high school, he joined and graduated the Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps and went on to the Reserve Officers' Training Corps at Southern University and A&M College. After completing college, Tate commissioned as an officer in the Marine Corps in 2009.







Since his commission, he strives to lead Marines according to the highest standards of the Marine Corps. Tate assumed command of Bravo Co. on May 25. As a commander, he prioritizes knowing his Marines and understanding their needs, leading to mission success. A company commander’s mission is to support the training, development, and mentorship of service members among a variety of sections across an installation.







The MCIPAC mission is to exercise command and control, oversight, and budgetary guidance over the Marine Corps’ network of Advanced Naval Bases in the Indo-Pacific in order to secure and protect capabilities, strengthen alliances, and expand the capabilities of forward-deployed naval expeditionary forces. Bravo Company is divided into sections including the Installation Safety Office, Communication Strategy and Operations, Provost Marshal’s Officer, and several staff sections such as G-6, Communications, and G-2, Intelligence. Tate oversees the capabilities and operations of these service members and sections to further the mission of MCIPAC.







Some of Tate’s daily duties are to ensure administrative reports are consolidated, oversee fitness reports, and attend meetings with key leaders to further a unit’s success. In addition to Tate's duties, he communicates with the Marines and Sailors under his charge, to ensure their voice is heard.







“He cares for the highest-ranking Marine, all the way down to the most junior-ranking,” said 1st Sgt. Victor Martinez, the company first sergeant of Bravo Company, H&S Battalion, MCIPAC. “I see this every day as we visit various sections on Camp Butler. He loves to interact with every service member under his charge and figure out how he can assist that individual.”







Martinez explained that Tate has a strong foundation of leadership built from years of experience in leading Marines. He said both he and Tate appreciate what the Marines and Sailors, of Bravo Co. do by having the highest level of readiness and preparation for any challenge they may face.







“I want every individual Marine to know they, along with the duties they hold, matter,” said Tate. “The work we do is critical for us to succeed and to continue our mission as H&S Battalion.”