Col. Hudson begins getting to know his new roles and responsibilities

TULSA, Okla. —Newly selected U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Tulsa District Commander Col. Timothy P. Hudson toured two important projects in the district Wednesday, July 27th. The first stop was the Tulsa and West Tulsa Levee District 12 pump stations. Levee District 12 Commissioner Todd Kilpatrick gave Hudson a breakdown and tour of pump stations 1-7 in Sand Springs, Okla. Tulsa County Drainage District No. 12 is accountable for both the operation and maintenance for the structure, which preserves roughly $2 billion in infrastructure in Sand Springs, West Tulsa and Tulsa County in addition to the residents who reside there.



“I truly enjoyed meeting with Todd and visiting the Tulsa West Tulsa project,” said Hudson. “We will continue to partner with Todd and his team to deliver this critical project.”



Hudson next visited Keystone Lake. The Keystone area includes 16 recreation areas, 11 boat ramps, 2 all-terrain vehicle areas, five short interval paths, a waterfowl refuge and thousands of acres open to the public for hunting wildlife. The Keystone Lake project office staff have a huge responsibility in repairing and maintaining areas amongst the lake. Keystone Lake Manager Travis Miller and his team have envisioned and transformed Brush Creek campground where new shelters, a children’s biking path and a small pond are planned. Park Rangers will be able to use this area for water safety demonstrations, kid’s fishing derbies, and wildlife presentations.



“It is great to see how Travis and his team have transformed a concept into reality. The improvements will have a lasting, quality impact for visitors at Keystone Lake for years to come.” said Hudson.



Hudson then toured the Keystone powerhouse with Powerplant Superintendent Tom Henry, who gave Hudson an extensive look into powerhouse operations and the requirements to keep the facility up and running.



“Tom and his team provide a valuable service to the community and the surrounding area with their work at the Keystone Dam and hydro plant,” said Hudson. “I truly appreciate their dedication and expertise.”



Hudson will oversee and monitor multiple projects throughout his stint with the Tulsa District Office.