CBRN Staff Sergeant Leads by Example for the Win

Photo By Marshall Mason | Staff Sgt. Ashely Froberg, a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN)...... read more read more Photo By Marshall Mason | Staff Sgt. Ashely Froberg, a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) specialist assigned to 21st CBRN Company, receives the winning trophy from Major Gen. Antonio V. Munera, commanding general for the 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command July 14 at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland. Froberg and her teammates represented the Fort Hood, Texas-based 48th Chemical Brigade in the 20th CBRNE Command's Best Squad Competition and will compete in the U.S. Army Forces Command's Best Squad competition set to begin August 13 at Fort Hood, Texas. (U.S. Army photo by Marshall R. Mason) see less | View Image Page

FORT BRAGG, N.C. - Staff Sgt. Ashley Froberg, a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) specialist assigned to 21st CBRN Company, was the only female Soldier to compete in the 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command's Best Squad and Best Warrior Competition July 14 at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania.



As the squad leader representing the Fort Hood, Texas-based 48th Chemical Brigade, Froberg said being the only female in this type of event is nothing new.



The 48th Chemical Brigade's squad ultimately took top honors in the competition and the victory has afforded them an opportunity to compete in the U.S. Army Forces Command's Best Squad Competition scheduled to begin August 13 at Fort Hood, Texas.



According to Froberg's senior company enlisted leader, 1st Sgt. Huy Q. Nguyen, the victory had a positive impact on unit morale.



"Winning matters and it was great to see one of our own compete and win," said Nguyen. "She influences others around her by showing that she cares about their wellbeing and development. She uses words like team and family to describe her squad."



Froberg grew up in a military family in nearby Spring Lake, North Carolina.



Military life is a tradition her family takes pretty seriously, she said. Both her parents served in the U.S. Army and met at Fort Bragg, N.C., and her brother serves in the U.S. Army as an automated logistical specialist.



With a household full of Soldiers, some people might find it curious that Froberg's military career actually began in the U.S. Navy.



"I knew I wanted to be in the military, but I wanted to forge my own path," Froberg said. "Being from a small town along with the promise of sailing to new countries and new experiences really appealed to me."



In the Navy, Froberg served as a logistics specialist. She said she loved it because it gave her a lot of responsibility. However, love would eventually lead her back to the Army.



After Froberg met and ultimately married her husband, who is also a Soldier, she transferred to the Army to create a better opportunity to be stationed with him.



Froberg would begin her Army career as a motor transport operator, but when the opportunity to become a CBRN specialist presented itself last year, she took it.



"To be honest I hadn't heard about the CBRN specialist until last year," said Froberg. "I love the technical professionalism this job demands."



Froberg has only been with the 21st Chemical Company since March 11, 2022, but in her short time serving as a team leader in a CBRN mounted reconnaissance platoon, she's making an impact.



"Staff Sgt. Froberg is an outstanding leader that possesses a positive can-do attitude," said Nguyen. "During the short time since she has been here, she has led by example starting with scoring a 580+ on the diagnostic Army Combat Fitness Test. She exudes confidence and is willing to challenge conventional wisdom and group think."



Froberg has certainly forged her way through military life. First she served as a U.S. Navy logistics specialist, then U.S. Army motor transport operator and now as a CBRN specialist and team leader, she is set to lead her squad into another competition.



Froberg believes representation is important and hopes her story and achievements serve as an inspiration to other female Soldiers.



"Most of my career has been in male-dominated fields," said Froberg "If I can inspire other female Soldiers to rise to any occasion, tackle any obstacle and be the best version of themselves, I've done my job as a non-commissioned officer."