PSA in support of CFC

Hello. The Combined Federal Campaign (CFC) is a longstanding tradition of charitable giving. Each

fall, you have the opportunity to help an organization carry out their mission.

Please consider joining me and thousands of your fellow soldiers by completing your 2022 CFC

pledge today. To learn more, speak to your local representative or visit GiveCFC.org.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.04.2022 Date Posted: 08.04.2022 10:19 Story ID: 426506 Location: US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Combined Federal Campaign CFC PSA, by Brenda Cecil, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.