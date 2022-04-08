PSA in support of CFC
Hello. The Combined Federal Campaign (CFC) is a longstanding tradition of charitable giving. Each
fall, you have the opportunity to help an organization carry out their mission.
Please consider joining me and thousands of your fellow soldiers by completing your 2022 CFC
pledge today. To learn more, speak to your local representative or visit GiveCFC.org.
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2022 10:19
|Story ID:
|426506
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Combined Federal Campaign CFC PSA, by Brenda Cecil, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT