    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Combined Federal Campaign CFC PSA

    UNITED STATES

    08.04.2022

    Story by Brenda Cecil 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Directorate

    PSA in support of CFC
    Hello. The Combined Federal Campaign (CFC) is a longstanding tradition of charitable giving. Each
    fall, you have the opportunity to help an organization carry out their mission.
    Please consider joining me and thousands of your fellow soldiers by completing your 2022 CFC
    pledge today. To learn more, speak to your local representative or visit GiveCFC.org.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2022
    Date Posted: 08.04.2022 10:19
    Story ID: 426506
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combined Federal Campaign CFC PSA, by Brenda Cecil, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

