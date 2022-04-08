Europe’s BASOPS transportation director gives PCS pro tips for summer surge

Courtesy Photo | The Army PCS Move app helps to educate and inform Soldiers, Families, and Civilians on...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The Army PCS Move app helps to educate and inform Soldiers, Families, and Civilians on PCS moves, which can be stressful if not properly prepared, but when equipped with the Army PCS Move app, PCS season and moving can be less challenging. Download the Army PCS Move app for free at the Goggle Play Store at https://play.google.com/store/apps or the Apple App Store at www.apple.com/app-store. see less | View Image Page

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany – The summer PCS season is in full swing, and according to the top transportation official in Europe there’s lots of resources available for people planning their next permanent change of station move – the top two being Military OneSource and the Army PCS Move app.



Bobby Hardaway is the director of the Base Support Operations Transportation Division, 405th Army Field Support Brigade. He and his team handle all things transportation in Europe – from contract oversight of 16 CWT SATO travel offices across the continent, to managing inbound and outbound household goods shipments to and from Europe, to providing back office support functions for personal property shipping, official travel services and quality control disciplinary actions for Army communities in Belgium, Germany, Italy, Poland, the Netherlands, and more – Hardaway said they do it all.



According to Hardaway, as soon a service member receives his or her PCS orders, go to Military OneSource. That’s where the Defense Personal Property System is housed, he said.



“There they’ll find a treasure trove of information on how to prepare for their upcoming PCS move,” said Hardaway, “and equally helpful is the Army PCS Move app, which can be used on android devices or iPhones. Download the app for important PCS information as well as helpful videos on how to prepare yourself for your PCS move.”



The PCS and Military Moves landing page on Military OneSource is located at www.militaryonesource.mil/moving-housing/moving. To get personalized PCS support from Military OneSource, call 800-342-9647.



The Army PCS Move app helps to educate and inform Soldiers, Families, and Civilians on PCS moves, which can be stressful if not properly prepared, but when equipped with the Army PCS Move app, PCS season and moving can be less challenging, according to the app site. Download the Army PCS Move app for free at the Goggle Play Store at https://play.google.com/store/apps or the Apple App Store at www.apple.com/app-store.



Hardaway also said it’s critical that service members immediately make an appointment with their transportation office in their community upon receiving their PCS orders.



“A lot of individuals are under the impression they must have a copy of their leave form or clearing papers in order to make an appointment at the transportation office, but all they really need is their orders to make an appointment with the Personal Property Processing Office in their community,” said Hardaway.



Jack Seymour is a transportation assistant with BASOPS transportation in Kaiserslautern. He moved about 10 times in 20 years while he served in the military on active duty, he said.



“The Soldiers and their families have a lot on their minds, and there’s a lot of things going on during their PCS moves," Seymour said. “It’s much easier if you have someone there to help out with the process. The entire transportation team is always here to help – the counselors, quality control specialists and people like myself.”



Another concern that Hardaway and his team are aware of this summer is the unreliability of air travel and the possibility of being stranded.



“My recommendation is the service member and the family maintain constant contact with their servicing SATO office in case of flight postponements or cancellations,” said Hardaway. “Stay in contact with SATO for schedule changes and final flights.”



If the CWT SATO office is closed because it’s outside of normal business hours, service members and their families can receive emergency travel assistance by calling 866-576-4635 in the U.S., 0800-826-8960 in Germany, 800-870813 in Italy, 0800-72775 in Belgium, 0800-0224413 in Netherlands and 0500-893643 in the United Kingdom. For a complete list of contact numbers go to https://help.mycwt.com/en/articles/1416580-getting-travel-assistance. For more information about CWT SATO travel, go to the official CWT SATO website at www.cwtsatotravel.com.



To check the Patriot Express flight schedule at Ramstein Air Base or other flights arriving and departing Ramstein, as well as useful travel information and quick links, go to the Ramstein Air Base Passenger Terminal landing page at www.amc.af.mil/AMC-Travel-Site/Terminals/EUCOM-Terminals/Ramstein-AB-Passenger-Terminal/.



Moving with pets introduces a whole new set of challenges, said Hardaway, but once more Military OneSource provides a lot of information and resources to help. According to Military OneSource, when preparing for a military move, pets can add another layer of complexity, especially if moving overseas. Find out more by visiting the Moving with Pets landing page at www.militaryonesource.mil/moving-housing/moving/planning-your-move/moving-with-pets/.



