Winner Native Serves aboard Future USS Fort Lauderdale

A native of Winner, SD is serving aboard one of the nation’s newest, most-versatile warships, the future USS Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28).



Chief Fire Controlman Kayla Rene' Meyer is a 2011 Colome High School. According to Meyer, the values required to succeed in the Navy are similar to those found in Winner.



“Be kind,” said Meyer. “Someone may be having a bad day and not show it, but that little twinkle that is you might just be what brightens up the rest of their day.”



LPDs are used to transport and land Marines, their equipment, and supplies by embarked Landing Craft Air Cushion (LCAC) or conventional landing craft and amphibious assault vehicles (AAV) augmented by helicopters or vertical take-off and landing aircraft (MV 22). These ships support amphibious assault, special operations, or expeditionary warfare missions and serve as secondary aviation platforms for amphibious operations.



The future USS Fort Lauderdale is the 12th LPD 17 San Antonio Class ship and the first to be named for Fort Lauderdale.



The ship sponsors is The Honorable Meredith A. Berger, Assistant Secretary of the Navy (Energy, Installations and Environment), will give the first order to “man our ship and bring her to life.”



Contrary to what it may sound like, Meyer does not put out fires. The fire controlman began as the person that would direct the big guns where to fire in order to hit enemy targets. It has since evolved from range finders and math to radars, computers, and long range missiles.



“Honestly, what I enjoy most about my job is the gear,” Meyer said. “You get a good handle on it, figure out its quirks, and it gets to the point where it's therapeutic. Of course, if it wasn't for the people that I've gotten to work with and become friends with, it wouldn't be as quite as fun or entertaining. ”



The Surface Force is focused on providing lethal, ready, well-trained, and logistically supported surface forces to fight today and in the future. The highly professional men and women serving aboard USS Fort Lauderdale are some of our nation’s best and brightest and are typical of the talented Sailors on duty in our Navy around the world today. They are prepared to go into harm’s way, properly trained, and ready to carry out orders in defense of our nation’s freedom.



“I am incredibly proud of our crew for their exceptional performance and commitment to excellence as we worked toward the commissioning of USS Fort Lauderdale, Commanding Officer, Capt. James Quaresimo. “We are honored to carry the name Fort Lauderdale into the fleet."



According to Navy officials, maintaining maritime superiority is a vital part of a Navy that is present today and prepared for tomorrow. The impact affects Americans and their interests around the world, as more than 70 percent of the Earth is covered by water and 90 percent of all trade travels by sea.



The foundation of the Navy the nation needs includes a focus on warfighting, warfighters and the future of the fighting force.



“I am confident that we will maximize the Navy we have today while delivering the Navy that our nation will rely upon tomorrow,” said Adm. Mike Gilday, Chief of Naval Operations. “We will do so with urgency. Our fleet will be a potent, formidable force that competes around the world every day, deterring those who would challenge us while reassuring our allies and partners.”



Though there are many ways for Sailors to earn distinction within their command, community and career, Meyer is most proud was making Chief in under 11 years.



“I picked up Chief on my first try,” said Meyer. “When I first joined the Navy, it was supposed to be a filler until I figured out what I wanted to do with my life. Still didn't know at the end of my first contract, so I re-enlisted. Then, once my uncle retired as an E-8 from the Army after 27 years, I decided I wanted to either match his rank or exceed it. I didn't think I would pick up Chief this fast, but I now know there is no way I can't make that goal.”



Serving in the Navy is a continuing tradition of military service for Meyer, who has military ties with family members who have previously served. Gourdine is honored to carry on the family tradition.



“My mom's dad served in the Navy, my dad's dad served in the Army,” said Meyer. “I have an uncle, by marriage, that served in the Army as well. There were other extended family members, such as great uncle, that served. I had someone I considered another grandpa that had served in the Navy as well.”



As a member of one of the U.S. Navy, Gourdine, as well as other Sailors, know they are a part of a service tradition providing unforgettable experiences through leadership development, world affairs and humanitarian assistance. Their efforts will have a lasting effect around the globe and for generations of sailors who will follow.



“Serving in the Navy has been a way for me to expand my horizons from my hometown but also give back to my support system and my country,” Meyer said. “I know it scared Mom when she signed off on me joining, and it still does, I'm sure, but I know I've made my family proud.”



The ceremony will be livestreamed to allow viewing by the public at www.dvidshub.net/webcast/28949.



For more news on PCU Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28) visit

https://www.facebook.com/FORTLAUDERDALELPD28.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.01.2022 Date Posted: 08.03.2022 21:33 Story ID: 426480 Location: FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, US Hometown: WINNER, SD, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Winner Native Serves aboard Future USS Fort Lauderdale, by PO2 Dustin Knight, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.