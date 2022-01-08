Myrtle Beach Native Serves aboard Future USS Fort Lauderdale

A native of Myrtle Beach, SC is serving aboard one of the nation’s newest, most-versatile warships, the future USS Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28).



Operations Specialist 3rd Class Tamia To’Ney Gourdine is a 2015 Timberland High School graduate by way of Saint Stephen South Carolina and 2019 graduate of Coastal Carolina University. According to Gourdine, the values required to succeed in the Navy are similar to those found in Myrtle Beach.



“I have been taught many lessons growing up, and the ones I carry with me in my military career are respect, responsibility and, reasoning,” said Gourdine. “My mother Lisa, and father Anthony combined, did an amazing job shaping, and building me to understand the deeper meanings of life. I choose to attribute the main rule that my mother taught me ‘manners will always provide for you a fortunate freedom than any amount of money ever will.’ Agreeably my wife, Bria, has instilled patience and forgiveness in me because this lifetime means nothing without it.”



LPDs are used to transport and land Marines, their equipment, and supplies by embarked Landing Craft Air Cushion (LCAC) or conventional landing craft and amphibious assault vehicles (AAV) augmented by helicopters or vertical take-off and landing aircraft (MV 22). These ships support amphibious assault, special operations, or expeditionary warfare missions and serve as secondary aviation platforms for amphibious operations.



The future USS Fort Lauderdale is the 12th LPD 17 San Antonio Class ship and the first to be named for Fort Lauderdale.



The ship sponsors is The Honorable Meredith A. Berger, Assistant Secretary of the Navy (Energy, Installations and Environment), will give the first order to “man our ship and bring her to life.”



Gourdine works in Combat Information Center and her job is to make sure to provide forceful backup to the navigational team at sea by creating and monitoring sensors along with radars, that will ultimately guide and track oncoming traffic through the open oceans. The mantra they live by is gather, process, display, evaluate, and disseminate any knowledge that will provide safety to navigate through the seven seas



“I love what I do in the military and enjoy interacting with all the sailors I work with, and spreading joy in what can be a stressful environment at times,” Gourdine said. “I try to radiate serenity and peace which, allows for a professional work and life balance.”



The Surface Force is focused on providing lethal, ready, well-trained, and logistically supported surface forces to fight today and in the future. The highly professional men and women serving aboard USS Fort Lauderdale are some of our nation’s best and brightest and are typical of the talented Sailors on duty in our Navy around the world today. They are prepared to go into harm’s way, properly trained, and ready to carry out orders in defense of our nation’s freedom.



“I am incredibly proud of our crew for their exceptional performance and commitment to excellence as we worked toward the commissioning of USS Fort Lauderdale, Commanding Officer, Capt. James Quaresimo. “We are honored to carry the name Fort Lauderdale into the fleet."



According to Navy officials, maintaining maritime superiority is a vital part of a Navy that is present today and prepared for tomorrow. The impact affects Americans and their interests around the world, as more than 70 percent of the Earth is covered by water and 90 percent of all trade travels by sea.



The foundation of the Navy the nation needs includes a focus on warfighting, warfighters and the future of the fighting force.



“I am confident that we will maximize the Navy we have today while delivering the Navy that our nation will rely upon tomorrow,” said Adm. Mike Gilday, Chief of Naval Operations. “We will do so with urgency. Our fleet will be a potent, formidable force that competes around the world every day, deterring those who would challenge us while reassuring our allies and partners.”



Though there are many ways for sailors to earn distinction within their command, community and career, Gourdine is most proud of being a part of bringing USS Fort Lauderdale to life.



“I feel my proudest accomplishment in the Navy has been helping plan and execute this exciting time, The Commissioning of The USS Fort Lauderdale,” said Gourdine. “I believe this to be true because I am gaining joy in providing service to all mankind.”



Serving in the Navy is a continuing tradition of military service for Gourdine, who has military ties with family members who have previously served. Gourdine is honored to carry on the family tradition.



“I had a maternal grandfather, Mr. Willie R. Morant who served in the United States Army as a mechanic in the Vietnam War,” Gourdine mentioned. “I also have an uncle, who served in the United States Marine Corps, two cousin’s, one in the Army and one in the Air Force.”



As a member of one of the U.S. Navy, Gourdine, as well as other Sailors, know they are a part of a service tradition providing unforgettable experiences through leadership development, world affairs and humanitarian assistance. Their efforts will have a lasting effect around the globe and for generations of sailors who will follow.



“Serving in the Navy has helped me cross off another goal that I’ve set for myself,” Gourdine said. “I know that I made a great sacrifice that will honor my family and those around me to maintain justice and fairness to all. Lastly the knowledge that the Navy is providing me is only helping me become an even better version of myself, which I’ve always sought out to be.”



