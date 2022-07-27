West Point Cadets visit Fort Hood working dog handlers

Photo By Sgt. Tiffany Banks | Cpl. Kody Knecht, a military working dog handler with the 226th Military Police...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Tiffany Banks | Cpl. Kody Knecht, a military working dog handler with the 226th Military Police Detachment, participates in training with his service dog Bico, during a visit from West Point Cadets at Fort Hood, July 27, 2022. Military working dog handlers are responsible for training and caring for their service dog. These service dogs are used in both combat operations, law enforcement, and installation security. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Tiffany Banks). see less | View Image Page

FORT HOOD, Texas – Cadets from the U.S. Army Military Academy at West Point have been on several rotations at Fort Hood over the summer as part of Cadet Troop Leader Training, and several had the opportunity to take part in training with canine members of the U.S. Army.



West Point Cadets joined the 226th Military Police Detachment working dog handlers for a unique opportunity to see the added value working dogs bring to the U.S. Army. The cadets also had the chance to see if they could outrun the dogs as part of training, which naturally, they did not.



The cadets are currently part of the third class of West Point cadets to train alongside various units on Fort Hood. One more class will rotate through the installation before school starts this fall.