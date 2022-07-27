Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    West Point Cadets visit Fort Hood working dog handlers

    West Point Cadets visit Army working dog handlers

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2022

    Story by Sgt. Tiffany Banks 

    III Armored Corps

    FORT HOOD, Texas – Cadets from the U.S. Army Military Academy at West Point have been on several rotations at Fort Hood over the summer as part of Cadet Troop Leader Training, and several had the opportunity to take part in training with canine members of the U.S. Army.

    West Point Cadets joined the 226th Military Police Detachment working dog handlers for a unique opportunity to see the added value working dogs bring to the U.S. Army. The cadets also had the chance to see if they could outrun the dogs as part of training, which naturally, they did not.

    The cadets are currently part of the third class of West Point cadets to train alongside various units on Fort Hood. One more class will rotate through the installation before school starts this fall.

    Date Taken: 07.27.2022
