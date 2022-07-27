FORT HOOD, Texas – Cadets from the U.S. Army Military Academy at West Point have been on several rotations at Fort Hood over the summer as part of Cadet Troop Leader Training, and several had the opportunity to take part in training with canine members of the U.S. Army.
West Point Cadets joined the 226th Military Police Detachment working dog handlers for a unique opportunity to see the added value working dogs bring to the U.S. Army. The cadets also had the chance to see if they could outrun the dogs as part of training, which naturally, they did not.
The cadets are currently part of the third class of West Point cadets to train alongside various units on Fort Hood. One more class will rotate through the installation before school starts this fall.
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2022 15:58
|Story ID:
|426456
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TX, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, West Point Cadets visit Fort Hood working dog handlers, by SGT Tiffany Banks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
