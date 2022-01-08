Fleet Week Seattle Returns After Two-Year Hiatus

SEATTLE- The U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer USS John Paul Jones (DDG 53) and guided-missile cruiser USS Lake Champlain (CG 57), Royal Canadian navy Kingston-class coastal defense vessels HMCS Saskatoon (MM 709) and Yellowknife (MM 706), and U.S. Coast Guard cutter Henry Blake (WLM 563) participated in a parade of ships, August 1, the grand entry to kick off Fleet Week Seattle 2022.



Fleet Week Seattle is a time-honored celebration of the sea services that provides an opportunity for the citizens of Washington to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen, and witness the latest capabilities of today’s maritime services.



“I love fleet week,” said ship rider Kathryn Mussallem, from Vancouver, Canada. “I have been to many [fleet weeks] across the United States, but Seattle is one of the most beautiful cities to sail into.”



During Seattle Fleet Week, Sailors will participate in various community relations projects, as well as host ship tours and interact with the Seattle public.



“Sailors are taking some time out of their operational schedule to come to Seattle for Fleet Week,” said Rear Adm. Mark Sucato, commander, Navy Region Northwest. “This is a great opportunity for the community to see what their Navy has to offer, to tour an active Navy vessel, and meet the people who perform our mission.”



Events will be taking place throughout the week for Seattle Sea fair Fleet Week. Ships will be open for public tours at Pier 90, Tuesday through Friday. Tour times will vary each day.



“Your U.S. Navy is excited and proud to be a part of Seafair and this great Seattle community,” said Sucato. “We could not accomplish our mission without the support of our communities.”



The Navy’s mission is to provide combat-ready naval forces capable of winning wars, deterring aggression, preserving freedom of the seas, and promoting peace and security.

