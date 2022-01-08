JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON - (August 1, 2022) Communication Technician (Technical Branch) Petty Officer 1st Class Andrew Hernandez from San Antonio, Texas, and Electrician’s Mate (Nuclear Power) from Waco, Texas were recognized by Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) San Antonio’s Commanding Officer, CDR. Stephanie Simoni and witnessed by members of NTAG San Antonio for their hard work in refreshing the command’s assets. Both sailors received a Commander’s coin for their efforts and were thankful for the recognition.



System Administrators (SYSAD) play a vital role in today’s military, and NTAG San Antonio’s SYSAD does an amazing job keeping the command abreast of digital changes all while protecting the electronic footprint of its Sailors.



NTAG San Antonio’s area of responsibility includes more than 30 Navy Recruiting Stations and Navy Officer Recruiting Stations spread throughout 144,000 square miles of Central and South Texas territory.



#americasnavy #ForgedByTheSea #KnowYourMil #takingcareofourown #navyrecruiting #navyoutreachanddiversity #militarycityusa #BuildYourFuture #StartNow #TakeControl #NTAGSA #NewBeginnings #Forging #changinglives #stayready #worldsgreatestnavy #DEP #Seetheworld #Leadership #NTAGSwag #openingdoors #ExploretheNewYou #KnowYourWorth #Achievement #honor

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.01.2022 Date Posted: 08.02.2022 16:55 Story ID: 426369 Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, System Administrator Department Recognized by NTAG San Antonio, by Edward Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.