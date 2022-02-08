Water releases Canton Lake

TULSA, Okla. – The Tulsa District U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the City of Oklahoma City are working together to meet the city’s water supply needs. The Corps began releasing 10,500 acre-feet of water from Canton Lake into the North Canadian River at 10:00 a.m. this morning. The water will be captured in Lakes Hefner and Overholser. The release will occur over 12-14 days and will lower Canton’s elevation approximately 1 foot with minimal impact to recreation expected.



Water supply is one of Canton Lake’s authorized purposes that must be balanced with other purposes in the system of reservoirs. Other purposes include water storage for hydropower, flood risk management, water quality and recreation.



In times of drought, meeting drinking water supply needs is a primary purpose. The Oklahoma City Water Utilities Trust has used water from Canton Lake since the 1950s. Water utility officials meet with representatives from the Oklahoma Water Resources Board, Canton Lake representatives, Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation, and the US Army Corps of Engineers to carefully plan all water releases so they are conducted in the best interest of both lakes and to replenish drinking water supply.

