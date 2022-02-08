Jamie Foxx, David Koepp Headline Exchange’s ‘Chief Chat’ in August

Courtesy Photo | #ChiefChat— @iamjamiefoxx, @davidkoeppauthor, Maj. Tom Schueman and Army Vets...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | #ChiefChat— @iamjamiefoxx, @davidkoeppauthor, Maj. Tom Schueman and Army Vets @mrdrewanthony and @justongraber join the chat this month! Catch up on previous episodes on YouTube and Spotify, and tune in LIVE Tuesdays and Thursdays on Facebook! see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – Academy award-winning actor Jamie Foxx and award-winning screenwriter David Koepp headline the August “Chief Chat” schedule.



“Chief Chat,” hosted by Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s senior enlisted advisor, gives viewers a live opportunity to interact with celebrities who support the military community.



Koepp will discuss his new book, “Aurora,” at 11 a.m. Central on Aug. 2. Foxx joins the chat at the special time of 2 p.m. Central on Aug. 23 to talk about his new vampire-hunter comedy “Day Shift,” his upcoming action movie “Tin Soldier,” his music career and more.



“Chief Chat” welcomes Army Veteran duo Drew Anthony and Juston Graber at 11 a.m. Central on Aug. 9. Anthony and Graber will discuss their play “Enlisted,” which will premiere at the El Portal Theatre in North Hollywood on August 5.



Marine Corps officer Maj. Tom Schueman will join the discussion at 11 a.m. Central on Aug. 16, giving a military-exclusive look at his book “Always Faithful” and recounting how he fought behind the scenes to rescue a former Afghan interpreter from Kabul in 2021.



“The Exchange is excited to bring military members and two highly regarded celebrities in the film world to the chat in August,” Osby said. “Military members will get another exclusive opportunity to hear advice and inspiring stories from our guests this month.”



Viewers can watch new interviews live Tuesdays or Thursdays at 11 a.m. Central on the Exchange’s Facebook page. For previous episodes and the full guest schedule, visit the Exchange’s Chief Chat Hub page.



Military fans can follow “Chief Chat” and catch up on previous episodes on Facebook, Spotify and YouTube.



