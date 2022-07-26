MSC Health Promotion Program Holds East Coast Wellness Day

The life of a Civil Service Mariner (CIVMAR) can be difficult and stressful at times. Spending time out at sea, away from family and the amenities of home can be tough - mentally and physically.



The Military Sealift Command (MSC) Health Promotion Program (HPP) hosted an East Coast Wellness Day in Norfolk, Virginia, July 26, to offer CIVMARs the tools to help deal with these challenges and improve their individual health.



The daylong event featured classes on nutrition, body movement, meditation, a stress management class presented by the MSC chaplain, and a presentation from the employee assistance program (EAP) on all the services CIVMARS have access to, to support them both at home and at sea. CIVMARs also had the opportunity to take advantage of free vision, blood pressure, and in-body health screenings.



“Our goal is to educate and inform the CIVMARs of the services they have access to through the health promotion program and make them aware of the healthy changes or choices they can make in their lives while underway or at home,” said MSC East Health Promotion Coordinator Leighanne Gerstbrein.



This is the second Wellness Day the MSC has hosted. The first was held for CIVMARs serving on the West Coast in February, in San Diego. MSC’s Health Promotion Program’s mission is to improve the health consciousness and health status of the CIVMARs and increase MSC’s operational effectiveness, efficiency and safety.



“When we better handle our physical health and our stress, it affects our work performance,” said Gerstbrein. “Having employees who are healthy and capable of showing their full potential really goes a long way in improving MSC’s overall readiness and directly contributes to mission success.”



“I think an emphasis should be put on wellness because it’s one of the most important aspects of our job. Ultimately, you want to take care of yourself so you can take care of your shipmates,” added CIVMAR Mark Appel.



Appel said, knowing MSC has programs available which focus on the health and well-being of the crew shows the value leaders place on the crewmembers on the decks.



“They’re offering tools and information I think a lot of people might not have access to on a regular basis,” he said. “It’s a great opportunity to check in on yourself and see where you stand. It shows that they have an interest in maintaining the health of the crew.”



MSC Health Promotion Program has several avenues for MSC CIVMARs to continue to improve their health and quality of life.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.26.2022 Date Posted: 08.02.2022 13:25 Story ID: 426307 Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MSC Health Promotion Program Holds East Coast Wellness Day, by Hendrick Dickson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.