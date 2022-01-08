ANG units work alongside 36 CS to operationalize Andersen AFB

Eight U.S. Air National Guard Engineering Installation Squadrons from across the country have integrated as one unit to work alongside the 36th Communications Squadron from July 5 to Sept. 30, 2022, to refresh records and repair infrastructure on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam.



This joint effort serves as a training opportunity to ensure that the Air Force and Air National Guard alike, are building multi-capable, strategically-minded Airmen while simultaneously improving Andersen AFB.



The Guardsmen here are being taught how to document and survey telecommunications maintenance holes, hand holes and intermediate telecommunications nodes to get a closer look on how they operate and route.



“A lot of what we’re doing at Andersen AFB is engineering with a side job of cable installation, which is something I don’t have a lot of experience with,” said U.S. Air National Guard Staff Sgt. Hollie McFarland, 205th Engineering Installation Squadron safety representative. “I’m learning a lot of new skills on how to find cable paths and verify where they route so we have the ability to install new cables in the future.”



Many years ago, Andersen AFB was placed on a list identifying the installation as a Base Realignment and Closure location. Due to this, information was not kept up to date which resulted in the base developing major inaccuracies in the records of the telecommunications maintenance holes and hand holes. In 2015, the base was removed from the list after being recognized as a valuable location within the Pacific Theater.



“We’re collecting accurate data to allow engineers back in the United States to see what Andersen AFB has in their system,” said U.S. Air National Guard Master Sgt. Nicholas Martinez, 205 EIS first sergeant. “It allows them to see what kind of fibers are being used and how to re-route them if it becomes too saturated. This in response, saves the government money because a team is not being sent out here to survey every time a project is in the works.”



The 36 CS originally created a five-year plan to complete the recording process. With assistance from the Guardsmen, it will be reduced to being completed in one quarter.



“The 36 CS is supporting this effort with committed funds for local purchase of equipment and covering shipping costs,” said U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Garrett Butron, 36 CS section chief. “We have provided workstations and storage space for the Guardsmen to use across several buildings and access to the equipment we have on hand.”



With the ANG Engineering Installation Squadrons partnering with 36 CS, they were both able to better serve their customers all while operationalizing Andersen AFB. In the first few weeks of July, the team completed approximately 350 surveys and plan to finish all 878 by the end of Sept.

