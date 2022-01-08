Navy Recruiters Help Close Out Navy Week at Dayton Air Show

Dayton, Ohio (July 31, 2022) – Nearly 60,000 visitors flooded the Dayton International Airport this weekend helping celebrate the finale of Dayton Navy Week.



“I’d like to thank the great city of Dayton, Ohio for hosting a terrific event this weekend,” Cmdr. John S. Mullen, commanding officer of Navy Talent Acquisition Group Ohio River Valley said. “Events like this not only help to raise awareness for aviation but they help to raise Navy awareness in locations that might not see us very often.”



Mullen said that the air show and Navy Week are not only great ways to showcase the Navy and aviation but also the local communities that are involved with these events.



Over the two-day finale of Dayton Navy Week more than 10 recruiters, 15 civilian contractors and hundreds of Sailors and future sailors, from varying Naval platforms and commands worked their ways through the throngs of people visiting the air show, giving tours and performances for the crowds.



Hospital Corpsman Second Class Matthew Schulten, 27, a recruiter in the Dayton area said that he thinks anytime you get the opportunity to come out and engage the public, spreading Navy awareness, is a positive thing.



“A lot of this is getting exposure to the area, especially because Dayton is an Air Force town, so just having some type of Navy presence and putting awareness out there is going to help us make an impact.” Shulten said Sunday.



The Navy’s flight demonstration team, the Blue Angels, preformed for the crowds both Saturday and Sunday, showcasing the excitement, precision and power of naval aviation.



The Navy also had a P-8 Poseidon from Patrol Squadron 45 (VP-45), an EA-18G Growler from Electronic Attack Squadron 142 (VAQ-142), a C-2 Greyhound from Fleet Logistics Support Squadron 40 (VRC-40) and an E-2C Hawkeye from Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron 120 (VAW-120) on display for patrons of the airshow to view.



Navy Recruiting brought the Nimitz, a massive 18-wheeler, where participants strap on an Oculus Rift headset and navigate through an immersive VR mission using a cutting-edge steering wheel and throttle system that replicate the actual sensation of piloting a high-speed, Navy Special Warfare Combatant Craft.



“Most people will probably find the Navy through high school but coming out to the airshow broadens the audience.” Jeffrey Bragg Jr., a future sailor who ships off to boot camp in September said. “Most people come here and find out [about the Navy] and start talking and potentially join the Navy.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.01.2022 Date Posted: 08.01.2022 17:07 Story ID: 426269 Location: DAYTON, OH, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy Recruiters Help Close Out Navy Week at Dayton Air Show, by PO1 Theron Godbold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.