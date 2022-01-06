Fargo MEPS Educator Orientation Lift Off!

Courtesy Photo | Educators, ITAs, IRC partners and Fargo MEPS staff pose for a photo at Camp Ripley....... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Educators, ITAs, IRC partners and Fargo MEPS staff pose for a photo at Camp Ripley. (Photo by U.S. Army Capt. Clark Eggen) see less | View Image Page

With the arrival of spring, Fargo MEPS began brainstorming how to build on partnerships with intermittent test administrators (ITAs), Inter-service Recruiting Committee (IRC) partners and educators in the local school area. Fargo MEPS’s unique area of coverage includes a large portion of northwestern Minnesota, which can be a challenge to cover for testing due to the rural location.



Planning a unique educator orientation visit began in frigid February, when Minnesota Air National Guard 1st Sgt. Richard Wenschlag, recruiter, Mike Bellows, Minneapolis MEPS ITA, and Chuck Aldrich, Fargo MEPS education services specialist, collaborated in an effort to reach at least a dozen schools. Throughout the next three months, they planned a great connection opportunity that would both educate and excite local educators about opportunities the military offers their students.



Fargo MEPS student testing worked with the Minnesota National Guard to send 19 educators from 12 different schools, along with three military members, to Camp Ripley training center on a CH-47 chinook helicopter, May 4. The morning flight consisted of a tour by air of the 53,000-acre camp and a ground tour of small arms repair rooms, armor vehicle bays and shooting ranges at Camp Ripley. IRC members showed the educators many great training opportunities for future applicants who would want to join the service.



At noon, the group had a hearty lunch at the newly renovated Camp Ripley dining facility. After the meal, educators were briefed on the ASVAB Career Exploration Program. They learned how the ASVAB could academically qualify students for military service and provide world-class career exploration for all students. By analyzing ASVAB results and the Holland Code Assessment, students can explore many career options and avenues to pursue their ambitions.



Attendees then tackled the confidence course, where they traversed through different obstacles using teamwork. A number of the teachers were also high school coaches for various sports, and the National Guard told the coaches about additional fitness activities available to high school students and teams. The information about these opportunities was well received and opened the door for future events and continued partnerships. The afternoon concluded with a tour of the military museum. The educators were able to see and even climb on various military vehicles, tanks and aircraft from many eras in our nation’s history. Assuredly, all gained a deeper appreciation for the actions and sacrifices of those who served.



The last step of the educator orientation visit was the return flight from Camp Ripley to the Fargo area on the CH-47 Chinook helicopter. The action-packed day concluded with a presentation of MEPS unit coins to the flight crew and certificates of appreciation to the educators. Through this presentation and future events, the Fargo MEPS seeks to continue expanding its assistance to the students and educators in Minnesota and throughout the Fargo MEPS area of operation.