Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Poem chronicles magnificence of historic Cumberland River voyage

    Poem chronicles magnificence of historic Cumberland River voyage

    Courtesy Photo | This is a copy of a poem that Safety Officer John Schnebelen Sr. wrote in a trip...... read more read more

    NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2022

    Story by Leon Roberts 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Aug. 1, 2022) – A poem inscribed in a trip logbook five years ago has newfound attention for how it chronicles the magnificence of the Cumberland River.

    In 2018 the Nashville District celebrated its 130th Anniversary with a team building voyage of the Cumberland River. Employees and family members cruised their way in canoes, kayaks, and boats downriver over 650 of 694 miles of the waterway. The voyage also drew attention to the Nashville District’s rich history of development of the basin since 1888.

    The 51-leg journey started at the confluence of Clover Fork, Martins Fork, Kent and Poor Fork of the Cumberland River in Harlan, Kentucky and was completed at Smithland Boat Ramp on Cumberland River below Barkley Dam at the confluence of the Ohio River in Smithland, Kentucky.

    Safety Officer John Schnebelen Sr. and his grandson Zander Poulton completed leg 22 of the voyage. They canoed from Celina to just north of Gainesboro, Tennessee, taking in 11 miles of the picturesque river.

    “We paddled down the Obey River tributary enjoying the morning sights of turtles, birds and waterfowl, getting our sea legs under us before braving the Cumberland, not knowing what to expect,” Schnebelen said. “Once we reached the confluence of the Cumberland River we were pleasantly surprised by the lumbering river and its gentle flow. With the water movement as it was, we found no need to paddle excessively to reach our destination, nor did we want to.”

    Schnebelen explained that he remembered that the commander encouraged participants to take photos or perhaps even write a poem, which intrigued him.

    “Once I began writing around mile 5 or 6, it just wouldn’t stop. Seeing the cliffs, the fog hovering above the river, the deer, hummingbirds, an Eagle, hearing the calling of crows, the poem wrote itself,” he said.

    Schnebelen inserted his poem into the trip logbook at the end of his memorable voyage, and the rediscovered timeless entry is now being shared for all who love the Cumberland River to reflect on and enjoy.

    Ode To The Cumberland River

    She greets me like an old friend
    Her waters teeming with life
    Her skies reverberate winged hymns
    Her shores providing sanctuary without discretion

    I marvel at her majestic cliffs
    And the path she has carved over time
    Both inspiring yet unforgiving
    Her might exceeding my imagination

    She’s lazy but overpowering
    Her waters cold and clear, a comforting hue of green
    Constantly moving, restless yet serene
    Her embrace is like a warm blanket
    Her fragrance as sweet as honey

    She reveals her secrets at her discretion
    Stirring my imagination
    Her contradictions intrigue me
    Her current transports me to an inevitable destination

    She’s welcoming, a nurturing mother
    Lifting spirits like the morning fog
    My anxieties vanish as the deer who thrive
    Along her banks, enticing me to return.

    (The public can obtain news, updates and information from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District on the district’s website at www.lrn.usace.army.mil, on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/nashvillecorps and on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/nashvillecorps.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2022
    Date Posted: 08.01.2022 14:12
    Story ID: 426258
    Location: NASHVILLE, TN, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Poem chronicles magnificence of historic Cumberland River voyage, by Leon Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Poem chronicles magnificence of historic Cumberland River voyage
    Poem chronicles magnificence of historic Cumberland River voyage
    Poem chronicles magnificence of historic Cumberland River voyage

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    Poetry
    Cumberland River
    John Schnebelen
    Zander Poulton

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT