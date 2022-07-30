USS Tulsa (LCS 16) Blue Crew Returns From Deployment

SAN DIEGO (July 30, 2022) – Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Tulsa (LCS 16) Blue crew returned to Naval Base San Diego following deployment, July 30.



Blue crew returns to San Diego following two on-hull patrols in 2021 and 2022.



“Last year, my crew integrated with Marines and Navy special operations teams, on loaded Naval Strike Missiles in Guam, operated in the South China Sea with a Carrier Strike Group, and operated as a part of two LCS and destroyer Surface Action Groups,” said Cmdr. Brandon Cornes, Tulsa Blue crew's commanding officer. “This team accomplished some pretty amazing things during both of our deployments. I couldn’t be more proud of my Sailors for everything they have accomplished.”



While on deployment in 2021, Tulsa’s Blue crew patrolled in the South China Sea and hosted Vice President Kamala Harris while in port Singapore. In 2022, the crew conducted multi-domain mine warfare training with an embarked helicopter detachment from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 21 and received Vice Adm. Karl Thomas, Seventh Fleet commander, and Rear Adm. Ted LeClair, the lead for Task Force LCS.



“Tulsa has had a remarkable deployment. They have demonstrated yet again the versatility of both our littoral combat ships and their amazing crews. Tulsa successfully executed multiple overseas exercises under the operational command of Commander, Destroyer Squadron Seven, and over that time conducted three exchanges of command between the Blue and Gold crews,” said Capt. Spencer Austin, commodore of Mine Division Twelve. “I couldn’t be prouder of Cmdr. Brandon Cornes and his team for bringing the ship safely home after so much success over their 17-month deployment. This crew and this ship have much to be proud of, and their success is a direct result of many of the great initiatives the Surface Force has undertaken since 2016.”



Tulsa is homeported in San Diego as part of Littoral Combat Ship Squadron One. LCS are versatile, mission-focused platforms designed to operate in near-shore environments and win against 21st-century coastal threats. These ships provide forward presence and conduct maritime security, sea control, and deterrence missions both near-shore and on the high seas.



