USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) Changes Command

by Lt. j.g. Julia Reid



Capt. Gervy Alota relinquished command of San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) to Capt. Doug Langenberg during a change of command ceremony, July 29.



Alota assumed command of John P. Murtha in July 2020, and will go on to serve at the United States Space Command Missile Warning Center at Peterson Space Force Base in Colorado Springs, Colo.



As John P. Murtha’s commanding officer, Alota led the crew to an early completion of an expansive yards period while navigating the uncharted waters of the global coronavirus pandemic. The ship quickly proved her capabilities through a compressed 13-week basic phase in order to execute multiple taskings including operation Freedom Banner, UNITAS, and operation Independence Banner, in addition to certifying the NASA Artemis mission.



Under Alota’s leadership, the crew of John P. Murtha consistently stepped up to complete multiple maintenance availabilities and operational requirements, all while cultivating one of the most admirable command climates on the waterfront. This directly contributed to their achievement of the Battle Effectiveness Award (Battle “E”) for 2021.



In his final week in command, Alota and his crew brought the ship home from the first underway of their deployment work ups with the Makin Island Amphibious Readiness Group, completed a full deployment ordnance load out in two and a half days as opposed to the typical five, and rallied through an impressive performance on a no-notice Board of Inspection and Survey (INSURV).



“The culture we’ve established on warship 26 over the last two years is something truly special,” said Alota. “It has been a blessing to witness this crew come together and rise up to accomplish what no other ship has done. I am grateful to have received the opportunity to be a part of this family and am looking forward to all their future endeavors.”



Langenberg commissioned in 1997 and has earned degrees from Iowa State University and the Naval War College. As a Naval Flight Officer, the majority of his career involved carrier aviation with flying tours in F-14 and F/A-18 including a command tour with Strike Fighter Squadron 213 in Oceana, Virginia. He most recently completed a tour as Executive Officer of the USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74).



“It is an honor and privilege to serve alongside the heroes of this great warship,” said Langenberg. “I am truly excited and looking forward to bringing together the team of John P. Murtha and the 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit.”



John P. Murtha, homeported in San Diego, is the 10th San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship of the United States Navy and is named in honor of Congressman John Murtha of Pennsylvania.

