USS Tulsa (LCS 16) Gold Crew Holds Change of Command

SAN DIEGO (July 29, 2022) – Cmdr. Erin Connor relieved Cmdr. Travis Dvorak as commanding officer of Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Tulsa (LCS 16) Gold Crew during a change of command ceremony held aboard Independence-variant littoral combat ships USS Cincinnati (LCS 20) at Naval Base San Diego, July 29.



While in command, Dvorak’s crew built interoperability with the Royal Malaysian Navy during the 27th annual Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training series and Maritime Training Activity Malaysia alongside an embarked MH-60S Seahawk helicopter and detachment from Helicopter Sea Combat (HSC) Squadron 21. Additionally, Tulsa sailed with German Navy frigate FGS Bayern (F 217) in the Philippine Sea and fellow LCS USS Jackson (LCS 6). Tulsa later hosted Bayern crewmembers for ship tours while moored at Naval Base Guam.



Prior to assuming command of Tulsa's Gold Crew, Connor served as executive officer of the crew.



Tulsa is a part of Mine Warfare Division 12 and Littoral Combat Ship Squadron One. LCS are versatile, mission-focused platforms designed to operate in near-shore environments and win against 21st-century coastal threats. These ships provide forward presence and conduct maritime security, sea control, and deterrence missions both near-shore and on the high seas.



For more news from Commander, Littoral Combat Ship Squadron One, visit https://www.surfpac.navy.mil/comlcsron1/ or follow on Facebook at www.facebook.com/COMLCSRONONE/.



