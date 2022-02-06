JBLE Participates in 30th Marine Fire Fighting Symposium

Photo By Abraham Essenmacher | 220520-F-AD372-0327 FORT EUSTIS, Va. Firefighters provide emergency response actions...... read more read more Photo By Abraham Essenmacher | 220520-F-AD372-0327 FORT EUSTIS, Va. Firefighters provide emergency response actions through a simulated casualty event during the 30th Marine Fire Fighting Symposium at the James River Reserve Fleet at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 20, 2022. The training event included 100 firefighters who received more than 50 hours of classroom and practical training which included operating in the marine environment, terminology, ships & facilities, and vessel familiarization. (U.S. Air Force photo by Abraham Essenmacher/Released) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. – 100 Hampton Roads ﬁreﬁghters completed the 30th Marine Fire Fighting Symposium May 16-21, covering more than 50 hours of classroom and practical training.



The event utilized Joint Base Langley-Eustis maritime assets, the 733d Logistics Readiness Squadron harbormaster, 733d Civil Engineer Squadron fire department, James River Reserve Fleet, and the 7th Transportation Brigade-Expeditionary.



The course was designed to equip a land-based ﬁreﬁghter with the knowledge and skills to respond to an incident and operate in the proximity of a vessel, dock area or to provide support functions in the cold and warm zone on board a vessel.



“The Hampton Roads region gains a lot from this training because ﬁreﬁghters throughout the eastern shore gain knowledge and experience to handle various all-hazards situations,” said Bill Burket, The Port of Virginia’s Maritime Instant Response and Business Continuity senior director. “Much of that is because this training develops and builds on partnerships, so they know who and what is available to them.”



The course also provided the combined awareness and operations-level training to perform defensive-level operations at a marine incident. Participants learned marine responses which included jurisdiction, operating in the marine environment, terminology, types of ships and facilities, problems unique to marine responses, and tactical considerations.



“75 percent of our students are land-based ﬁreﬁghters, and there’s no way that the Port of Virginia could handle all of its area,” said Chris Baker, Port of Virginia instant response operations chief. “We have them come and train with us to help spread out the eﬀort if something happens.”



According to Baker, participants are split up from their conventional workplace counterparts and grouped with individuals they might not work with on a day-to-day basis, encouraging training with other team members and learning how other ﬁreﬁghters operate.



During one simulation, teams responded to casualties aboard a ship that lost all operational systems. The task was to create a water supply from ﬁreboats which were located on the starboard side of the vessel. The teams then had to safely board the ship and dress out in their personal protective equipment and assess spaces that were experiencing casualties.



“The partnership is invaluable, and receiving hands-on experience mixing the Coast Guard rescue eﬀorts along with the ﬁreﬁghters, the systems they are using and how it all interlocks helps our ability to save lives,” said U.S. Coast Guard Cmdr. Erica Elfguinn, chief of responses for Coast Guard Sector Virginia.



Since 1992, 5,000 ﬁreﬁghters have participated in the training symposium which has included ﬁreﬁghters from Europe, Canada, and South American nations.



After this latest iteration, these participants will have the ability to return to their respective departments with knowledge and experience that can be called upon to save ships and the lives of mariners who operate in waters surrounding Virginia.