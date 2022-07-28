SURFOR Hosts Junior Officer Training Symposium

SAN DIEGO – Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet (COMNAVSURFPAC) hosted the first Junior Officer Training Symposium (JOTS) event aboard Naval Base Point Loma, July 28.



The one-day symposium brought together more than 150 junior officers (JOs) from multiple commands across the Surface Force.



The theme of the symposium was “Embracing Ingenuity to Sharpen our Competitive Edge,” with a goal to foster a wide-ranging discussion centered on building efficiencies within the force and improving business practices. With this goal in mind, junior officers had the opportunity to present current challenges in the Surface Force along with proposed solutions.



“Junior officers play an integral role in solving problems on the waterfront,” said Vice Adm. Roy Kitchener, Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet. “Valuable input from our junior officers, who lead and manage our shipboard teams, is critical to harnessing innovation and improving our warfighting readiness.”



The symposium was aligned with Adm. Michael Gilday, Chief of Naval Operations’ leadership movement, “Get Real, Get Better” that charges Navy leaders to apply problem solving best practices to advance a culture that accelerates a warfighting advantage.



“I think it’s valuable for officers to have the opportunity to speak their minds without feeling pressure from senior officers,” said Lt. Blake Rothermel. “It is unique to have the chance to speak directly to surface force leadership.”



Before the symposium began, JOs were encouraged to articulate a challenge related to the Surface Warfare enterprise with a proposed solution, and submit their solutions for consideration. From the submissions, Surface Force leadership chose four topics for broader discussion at JOTS.



Organizers of the symposium noted that feedback from attendees will help shape future events for JOs to gather and discuss the future of the Surface Force and how it conducts business.



“Being at the symposium and meeting Vice Adm. Kitchener, I have learned about their level of care for what we have to say,” Lt. j.g. Addie Bower. “Leadership is taking an entire day out of their schedule to listen to our feedback and constructive criticism.”



The mission of Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet is to man, train, and equip the Surface Force to provide fleet commanders with credible naval power to control the sea and project power ashore.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.28.2022 Date Posted: 07.29.2022 14:50 Story ID: 426133 Location: SAN DIEGO , CA, US Web Views: 24 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SURFOR Hosts Junior Officer Training Symposium, by PO2 Stevin Atkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.