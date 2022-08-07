AFGSC leaders tour Barksdale

BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La. - The Air Force Global Strike Command leadership team joined 2nd Bomb Wing leadership for a base visit July 8.



Air Force Global Strike Command Commander, Gen. Anthony Cotton and his spouse, Marsha, and the AFGSC Command Chief Master Sgt. Melvina Smith and her spouse, Derek, joined Col. Scott Weyermuller, 2nd BW commander, together with his spouse Dr. Chauna Weyermuller.



The base visit focused on Cotton's priorities of people, mission,

modernization and engagement, starting with his top priority - people.



"People are the foundation of every system, mission, and sortie," Cotton

said. "It doesn't matter whether you're a missileer, air crew member,

munitions maintainer, defender, mighty medic or force support, everyone in Global Strike plays a part."



Early in the tour, command and wing leadership had breakfast with Airmen from the 2nd Maintenance Group, 2nd Mission Support Group, 2nd Medical Group, 2nd Operations Group and Wing Staff Agency, providing an opportunity to learn more about the people involved in the global strike mission.



The visit also focused on the mission so the team visited multiple

facilities and work centers and met Strikers from diverse career fields.



The group met with enlisted, officers, civilians and family-care takers from

the 11th Bomb Squadron, the Child Development Center, the Centralized Repair Facility and the flightline wheel-tire shop.



While the AFGSC Command team engaged with Strikers and witnessed the mission of each work center, they were also introduced to some of the latest innovative technology by the 2nd Security Forces Squadron.



Airmen from the 2nd SFS demonstrated modernization by flying their Counter Small Unmanned Aerial System at the Red Chute Shotgun Club.



The CSUAS demonstration displayed one of many modernization efforts the 2nd BW makes to remain ahead of the competition while also sustaining daily operations.



Cotton said he understands that completing the mission while advancing

systems, replacing and learning new equipment will require balance.



"We need to find the perfect balance of sustaining today's force as we

modernize the force of the future," Cotton said.



At the conclusion of the tour, Marsha Cotton and Dr. Weyermuller, met with 2nd BW key spouses, who bring a unique perspective to senior leaders. They meet with spouses across the installation, communicate concerns and can provide potential solutions to childcare, education, healthcare, housing and spouse employment issues.



These meetings bridge the gap between Airmen and spouse issues, providing a deeper level of understanding that may help in problem solving.



As leadership toured and engaged with Airmen they witnessed agencies working together to balance mission sustainment while adjusting to new systems, software and equipment.



The 2nd BW commander said he appreciates the opportunity for Barksdale

Airmen to connect with the AFGSC commander.



"Our Airmen work extremely hard, and these visits provide them a platform to show off their skills and tell their story," Weyermuller said. "It's a team effort, so we appreciate any time we can spend connecting our Airmen to our most senior leaders."

