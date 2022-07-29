NEX locations receive top honors with Bingham Award win

Courtesy Photo | Eight NEX locations around the world were named Bingham Award winners by the Navy...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Eight NEX locations around the world were named Bingham Award winners by the Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM), the highest honor a store can receive. NEX Pearl Harbor received the award in the sales over $50 million category. NEXCOM is comprised of 16,000 personnel worldwide facilitating seven business lines: NEX retail stores, Navy Lodge Program, Navy Gateway Inns & Suites, Ships Store Program, Navy Clothing and Textile Research Facility, Uniform Program Management Office and Telecommunications Program Office. (U.S. Navy photo) see less | View Image Page

Eight NEX locations around the world were named Bingham Award winners by the Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM), the highest honor a store can receive. Established in 1979, the Bingham Award recognizes outstanding performance in operations, customer service and community support.



“Each year, we recognize our ‘best of the best’ NEX locations with the Bingham Award,” said retired Rear Adm. Robert J. Bianchi, Chief Executive Officer, NEXCOM. “While 2021 continued to be a challenge due to the on-going pandemic, staffing and supply chain disruptions, our NEX locations didn’t miss a beat and continued to provide PREMIER customer service to all our deserving patrons. NEXCOM contributes to Navy’s mission readiness with each of our NEX locations working hand-in-hand with their base Commanding Officers to support quality of life for the military community. In recognition of this great partnership, the Bingham Award is presented to both the NEX and installation.”



The 2021 Bingham Award winners and runners up are:



Sales over $50 million (Category 1)

Winner: Naval Base Pearl Harbor

Runner Up: Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Florida



Sales $28 - $50 million (Category 2)

Winner: Naval Base Kitsap – Bangor, Washington

Runner Up: Naval Air Station Pensacola Aviation Plaza, Florida



Sales $19 - $28 million (Category 3)

Winner: Naval Base Ventura County – Port Hueneme, California

Runner Up: Naval Base Kitsap – Bremerton, Washington



Sales $10 - $19 million (Category 4)

Winner: Camp Lemonnier Djibouti

Runner Up: Naval Air Station Corpus Christi, Texas



Sales $4 - $10 million (Category 5)

Winner: Naval Support Activity Souda Bay, Greece

Runner Up: Naval Air Station Key West, Florida



Sales $2.2 - $4 million (Category 6)

Winner: Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads Northwest Annex, Virginia

Runner Up: Naval Base Ventura County – Point Mugu, California



Sales $1.4 - $2.2 million (Category 7)

Winner: Naval Support Activity Lakehurst, New Jersey

Runner Up: Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads, Virginia



Sales $600,000 - $1.4 million (Category 8)

Winner: Arlington Uniform Center, Virginia

Runner Up: U.S. Naval Joint Services Activity the New Sanno, Japan



Sales under $600,000 (Category 9)

Winner: Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads, Navy Lodge Norfolk, Virginia

Runner Up: Surface Combat Systems Center Wallops Island, Virginia



The award is named in honor of the late Capt. W.H. Bingham, SC, USNR, who was the Chief Executive Officer of R.H. Macy’s Company and was appointed by SECNAV in 1946 to lead an advisory board for the establishment of NEXCOM.