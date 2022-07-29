Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NEX locations receive top honors with Bingham Award win

    NEX locations receive top honors with Bingham Award win

    Eight NEX locations around the world were named Bingham Award winners by the Navy

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2022

    Story by Kristine Sturkie 

    Navy Exchange Service Command

    Eight NEX locations around the world were named Bingham Award winners by the Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM), the highest honor a store can receive. Established in 1979, the Bingham Award recognizes outstanding performance in operations, customer service and community support.

    “Each year, we recognize our ‘best of the best’ NEX locations with the Bingham Award,” said retired Rear Adm. Robert J. Bianchi, Chief Executive Officer, NEXCOM. “While 2021 continued to be a challenge due to the on-going pandemic, staffing and supply chain disruptions, our NEX locations didn’t miss a beat and continued to provide PREMIER customer service to all our deserving patrons. NEXCOM contributes to Navy’s mission readiness with each of our NEX locations working hand-in-hand with their base Commanding Officers to support quality of life for the military community. In recognition of this great partnership, the Bingham Award is presented to both the NEX and installation.”

    The 2021 Bingham Award winners and runners up are:

    Sales over $50 million (Category 1)
    Winner: Naval Base Pearl Harbor
    Runner Up: Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Florida

    Sales $28 - $50 million (Category 2)
    Winner: Naval Base Kitsap – Bangor, Washington
    Runner Up: Naval Air Station Pensacola Aviation Plaza, Florida

    Sales $19 - $28 million (Category 3)
    Winner: Naval Base Ventura County – Port Hueneme, California
    Runner Up: Naval Base Kitsap – Bremerton, Washington

    Sales $10 - $19 million (Category 4)
    Winner: Camp Lemonnier Djibouti
    Runner Up: Naval Air Station Corpus Christi, Texas

    Sales $4 - $10 million (Category 5)
    Winner: Naval Support Activity Souda Bay, Greece
    Runner Up: Naval Air Station Key West, Florida

    Sales $2.2 - $4 million (Category 6)
    Winner: Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads Northwest Annex, Virginia
    Runner Up: Naval Base Ventura County – Point Mugu, California

    Sales $1.4 - $2.2 million (Category 7)
    Winner: Naval Support Activity Lakehurst, New Jersey
    Runner Up: Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads, Virginia

    Sales $600,000 - $1.4 million (Category 8)
    Winner: Arlington Uniform Center, Virginia
    Runner Up: U.S. Naval Joint Services Activity the New Sanno, Japan

    Sales under $600,000 (Category 9)
    Winner: Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads, Navy Lodge Norfolk, Virginia
    Runner Up: Surface Combat Systems Center Wallops Island, Virginia

    The award is named in honor of the late Capt. W.H. Bingham, SC, USNR, who was the Chief Executive Officer of R.H. Macy’s Company and was appointed by SECNAV in 1946 to lead an advisory board for the establishment of NEXCOM.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2022
    Date Posted: 07.29.2022 13:28
    Story ID: 426120
    Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NEX locations receive top honors with Bingham Award win, by Kristine Sturkie, identified by DVIDS

    NEX locations receive top honors with Bingham Award win

