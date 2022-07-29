NEX locations receive top honors with Bingham Award win

Eight NEX locations around the world were named Bingham Award winners by the Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM), the highest honor a store can receive. Established in 1979, the Bingham Award recognizes outstanding performance in operations, customer service and community support.
“Each year, we recognize our ‘best of the best’ NEX locations with the Bingham Award,” said retired Rear Adm. Robert J. Bianchi, Chief Executive Officer, NEXCOM. “While 2021 continued to be a challenge due to the on-going pandemic, staffing and supply chain disruptions, our NEX locations didn’t miss a beat and continued to provide PREMIER customer service to all our deserving patrons. NEXCOM contributes to Navy’s mission readiness with each of our NEX locations working hand-in-hand with their base Commanding Officers to support quality of life for the military community. In recognition of this great partnership, the Bingham Award is presented to both the NEX and installation.”
The 2021 Bingham Award winners and runners up are:
Sales over $50 million (Category 1)
Winner: Naval Base Pearl Harbor
Runner Up: Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Florida
Sales $28 - $50 million (Category 2)
Winner: Naval Base Kitsap – Bangor, Washington
Runner Up: Naval Air Station Pensacola Aviation Plaza, Florida
Sales $19 - $28 million (Category 3)
Winner: Naval Base Ventura County – Port Hueneme, California
Runner Up: Naval Base Kitsap – Bremerton, Washington
Sales $10 - $19 million (Category 4)
Winner: Camp Lemonnier Djibouti
Runner Up: Naval Air Station Corpus Christi, Texas
Sales $4 - $10 million (Category 5)
Winner: Naval Support Activity Souda Bay, Greece
Runner Up: Naval Air Station Key West, Florida
Sales $2.2 - $4 million (Category 6)
Winner: Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads Northwest Annex, Virginia
Runner Up: Naval Base Ventura County – Point Mugu, California
Sales $1.4 - $2.2 million (Category 7)
Winner: Naval Support Activity Lakehurst, New Jersey
Runner Up: Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads, Virginia
Sales $600,000 - $1.4 million (Category 8)
Winner: Arlington Uniform Center, Virginia
Runner Up: U.S. Naval Joint Services Activity the New Sanno, Japan
Sales under $600,000 (Category 9)
Winner: Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads, Navy Lodge Norfolk, Virginia
Runner Up: Surface Combat Systems Center Wallops Island, Virginia
The award is named in honor of the late Capt. W.H. Bingham, SC, USNR, who was the Chief Executive Officer of R.H. Macy’s Company and was appointed by SECNAV in 1946 to lead an advisory board for the establishment of NEXCOM.
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2022 13:28
|Story ID:
|426120
|Location:
|VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
