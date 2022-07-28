374th MDG hosts 3-day nursing student immersion

Photo By Senior Airman Hannah Bean | Maj. Mark Pomerleau, 374th Medical Group healthcare integrator, explains the...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Hannah Bean | Maj. Mark Pomerleau, 374th Medical Group healthcare integrator, explains the Patient-Controlled Analgesia Pump to Airmen of the 374th MDG and instructors from the Japan National Defense Medical College during a Japanese Nursing Student immersion, July 21, 2022, at Yokota Air Base, Japan. The students and instructors were invited to train with their U.S. counterparts in an ongoing effort to showcase Yokota’s medical capabilities while bolstering partnerships withing the future of Japan’s critical care practitioners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hannah Bean) see less | View Image Page

The 374th Medical Group held its first ever Japanese Nursing Student Immersion July 19-21 at Yokota Air Base.



Instructors and second year nursing students from Japan’s National Defense Medical College were invited to train with their U.S. counterparts in an ongoing effort to showcase Yokota’s medical capabilities while bolstering partnerships with the future of Japan’s critical care practitioners.



The visitors spent three days participating in hands-on training with Airmen in several military nursing sections and experienced how partner forces operate, both professionally and socially.



“The goal of the immersion program is to strengthen the relationship between the host nation and our MDG,” said Maj. Jon Rivera, 374th MDG operating room nurse. “The program will help build a bridge with the American and Japanese medics and open up more channels for knowledge exchange. The experience for the nursing students will also allow them to have a better understanding of military life after graduation.”



Day one involved the 18th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron showcasing how to stabilize patients aboard a C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron, using proven techniques vital for patient transport and the steps necessary to stay ready for such missions.



Day two comprised of the nurses shadowing the Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) course, a program developed to teach evidence-based, life-saving techniques and strategies for providing the best trauma care on the battlefield.



On day three nurses were able to experience a day in Comprehensive Medical Readiness Program (CMRP) training, learning skillsets for various equipment to include IV pumps, a rapid infuser, CPR procedures and more.



“Readiness is why we're here in Japan,” said Maj. Mark Pomerleau, 374th Medical Group healthcare integrator. “Forging these relations with the JASDF and the civilian local hospitals is key to success. We’ve spent the past year working really hard on that partnership.”



Medical readiness is a key part to the Indo-Pacific strategy in which Yokota plays a key role, it’s mission to provide rapid airlift capabilities is enhanced by the continuous training with our Japanese partners while strengthening our cultural bond.